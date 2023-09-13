Mojang’s annual livestream celebration of Minecraft, the appropriately titled Minecraft Live, is returning on Sunday, 15th October, with the promise of news, future teases, and – as is now customary – another vote to decide on a new mob for the game.

Proceedings get underway at 6pm in the UK/1pm EDT, and viewers can expect around an hour of chat – which will include “on-the-horizon news and updates” – covering both Minecraft and this year’s action-strategy spin-off, Minecraft :Legends.

As for this year’s community mob vote (mobs, if you’re unfamiliar with Minecraft parlance, are basically enemies), it’ll offer a choice between three new mobs – which Mojang will reveal at the “beginning of October” – and take place via the Minecraft Launcher, Minecraft.net, or the special event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Live is back for 2023 trailer.

Voting kicks off 48 hours prior to the live show – at 6pm UK time/1pm EDT on Friday, 13th October – and will come to close at 6:15pm UK time/1:15pm EDT on the 15th, so expect the winner to be announced during the livestream.

Previous mob votes, which have been run on an annual basis since 2016, have seen the Allay, Glow Squid, Panda, Phantom, Llama, and last year, the Sniffer, all added to the game.

So to conclude: Minecraft Live 2023, 15th October, on Youtube.