After leaving in an official capacity at the end of 2021, Honda still remained in Formula 1, supporting Red Bull on a motorsport level in the creation of the Red Bull Powertrain division in Milton Keynes. Red Bull is the group responsible above all for logistics and the creation of the batteries for the current Power Units, while Honda, as HRC, provides the team with maintenance, assistance and management services for the units used.

The Japanese company will return to Formula 1 as a constructor in 2026, when the category will see the debut of new regulations on the Power Unit side, with which the complex MGU-H system will be abandoned, without however sacrificing the electrical part, with the power provided by the hybrid which will be around 50% of the total.

To address the last part of this technical cycle but, above all, to approach the new era with Aston Martin starting from 2026, Honda has created a new subsidiary, called Honda Racing Corporation UK Ltd. (HRC UK) in the United Kingdom.

The new company will be responsible for maintaining and servicing the Power Units between races and preparing them for subsequent events. Furthermore, the new European base will represent a logistics hub for all operations in the old continent, as well as taking on part of the public relations tasks.

Honda RA621H Photo credit: Honda

The creation of HRC UK will further improve the effectiveness of Honda's PU operations, supporting the Aston Martin partnership, whose collaboration ahead of the new technical cycle was announced last May. Clearly, however, the British branch will also report directly to the Japanese headquarters, so much so that its general managers will be Honda president Koji Watanabe and executive vice-president of Honda Motor Europe Ian Howells.

The fulcrum of operations will remain the Japanese state, with Honda continuing to design and produce its Power Units at its headquarters in Sakura, as has happened in recent years. However, the creation of a logistics hub with a dedicated branch in Europe, considering that the manufacturer could count on an office in Milton Keynes, will allow it to have a reference for travel and maintenance, also reducing costs. Furthermore, as confirmed by Honda itself, the company will begin recruiting staff for its new business in the United Kingdom this spring: having a European headquarters will allow, as for Formula 1 teams, to find engineers more easily.

HRC USA's California headquarters will also contribute to the new power unit, now that the F1 calendar includes five North American events, and will incorporate staff from Aston Martin.

Red Bull will continue to use RBPTH powertrains until the end of next year, when the current technical cycle ends. From 2026, however, the Anglo-Austrian team will use new engines developed jointly by Honda and Ford at the new Red Bull Powertrains division in Milton Keynes.