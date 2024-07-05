The American actor Richard Gere to join cast of ‘The Agency’which is produced by Showtime, in what will be her first major role in a television series, reported The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Richard Gere joins Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in the new American version of the French political drama ‘The Bureau’, according to the specialized media.

For “Pretty Woman” star Richard Gere, 74, his participation in the new project marks his first major role in a television series, having previously only acted in a couple of miniseries.

Richard Gere, world-famous actor. Instagram photo

Richard Gere will play Boskoa London station chief with a storied past after serving as an undercover agent for 8 years, THR reports, in a thriller that will star Michael Fassbender (“Shame”)

“Richard Gere is one of a kind, adored by generations of fans around the world “for her exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role she plays,” said Chris McCarthy, global co-CEO of Paramount and president/CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, according to the American media.

The new series, according to THR, follows Martian (Fassbender), an undercover CIA agent who is ordered to abandon his life of incognito and return to London and who must confront the feelings that arise when an old flame reappears.