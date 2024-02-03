Blogger Elena Blinovskaya, who is in a pre-trial detention center on charges of tax evasion and money laundering, was denied visits with her husband. Her lawyer Natalya Salnikova told Izvestia about this on February 3.

“They denied visits not only with my husband, but also with relatives,” she said.

In addition, Blinovskaya and her lawyer filed a petition to allow calls to relatives, but this was also denied.

On January 22, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow changed Blinovskaya’s preventive measure to detention. After this, the prosecutor’s office reported that she was placed in the pre-trial detention center for women No. 6 “Pechatniki” in the capital in a 20-bed quarantine cell. She will remain in pre-trial detention until April 26, 2024. The woman’s defense asked to cancel the decision and revoke the change in the preventive measure.

Blinovskaya was detained in April 2023 on suspicion of fraud for the purpose of tax evasion in the amount of about 918 million rubles. Last fall, her lawyer Salnikova told Izvestia that the tax service had ordered another audit of the blogger’s activities for 2022.

She is accused of tax evasion on a particularly large scale, as well as legalization of criminally acquired funds and property on a particularly large scale and illegal circulation of means of payment. In addition, Blinovskaya is charged with laundering money obtained by criminal means. As part of the criminal case, law enforcement officers seized about 50 accounts of the blogger and her husband Alexei in the amount of more than 100 million rubles and foreign currency accounts totaling more than several hundred thousand dollars, as well as 21 real estate properties.

In early December, her lawyer Salnikova reported that she had not repaid her debt to the tax authorities, the amount of which was 1.4 billion rubles. In total, the blogger paid 55 million rubles during the investigation.

At the same time, it became known that Blinovskaya had filed a petition against the capital’s Federal Tax Service inspectorate, demanding that the service’s decision to prosecute her for committing a tax offense be declared illegal. As a result, the Moscow Arbitration Court refused to cancel the restrictions imposed by the tax service on the blogger.

