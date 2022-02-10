“It’s everyone’s favorite day. The 2022 helmet is here “. With these words, characterized by the usual charge of energy and sympathy, Daniel Ricciardo presented the new 2022 helmet on his Instagram profile. The Australian McLaren driver, often the protagonist of rather sophisticated and particular liveries as regards the helmets worn in his career – in particular during the last seasons, those far from Red Bull – once again did not disappoint in terms of originality.

Orange, green, purple and blue are the colors that stand out the most within the new creation that will be worn by the latest Italian GP winner. As explained by # 3 himself on his social profiles, the work was carried out by the art directors of Ornamental Conifer and the creative agency Race Service. Even the design of the helmet is confirmed as extremely particular, in the wake of the one used last season, and completely different from the more ‘traditional’ models of his colleagues in F1.