The jab would have been put in the Zeelandhallen in Goes, about 200 kilometers from where the Limburger lives. This would also have happened on the day that she was sick in bed at home because of a corona infection. The personal details of the person who actually received the injection have therefore not been properly checked.

The Limburger received an email about that booster injection appointment half an hour after the scheduled injection moment. And despite months of efforts to do so, it was not possible to get that booster registration cancelled.