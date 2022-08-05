Daniel’s adventure Ricciardo in McLaren it has been a failure for now. The victory in Monza, the only one of the Woking team in the last ten years, cannot be enough to positively judge the two years of the Australian, constantly in trouble with his teammate Lando Norris. The Brit beat him by 45 points in 2021 and is now 57 points up. In addition, compared to the former Red Bull, he has contractual certainties, being armored at the Woking team until 2025. Ricciardo, in theory, has an agreement also for next year, but never as in this case the card is fragile. in front of the wishes of the driver and the team. The exit clause is in the hands of the Australian, who in words swears loyalty to McLaren, but does not remain insensitive to market scenarios regarding Oscar’s future Piastri and the situation in Alpine, the last team (then Renault) in which he expressed himself at great levels.

L’Honey Badger he is very happy to take a break after a poor first half of the season: “I need it, mostly because it hasn’t been a good six months. And then today’s Formula 1 is intense, regardless of the results I need to take a break. I will have to do a reset, I guess after 10 days or two weeks off I will be hungry again. That’s usually how it works for me. I go out, hang out with friends, have a few beers, have fun. And then I get to the point where I begin to feel compelled to start over. It’s a kind of natural switch that comes back on after two weeks“.