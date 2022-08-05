Political parties have until this Friday (05.Aug.2022) to make official at party conventions the names that will contest the elections. The deadline started on July 20.

The subtitles must register until August 15 the candidacies with the Electoral Justice. Campaign acts and the request for votes from the population can be made from August 16th.

Of the parties with names in the Planalto Palace, the only one that has not yet held its convention is União Brasil. The meeting is scheduled for this Friday (5.Aug), the last day of the deadline.

Pre-candidate for the acronym, deputy Luciano Bivar gave up running for president. the senator Soraya Thronicke entered instead. Confirmation or not of the candidacy will be made at the national convention.

Already had their names approved by conventions: Ciro Gomes (PDT), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Jose Maria Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Vera Lucia (PSTU).

Already had their names approved by conventions: Ciro Gomes (PDT), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Simone Tebet (MDB), Felipe d'Avila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Jose Maria Eymael (DC), Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Vera Lucia (PSTU).

Some names are still unclear. This is the case of Marçal, who started to raise doubts because of the dispute over the command of the Pros. Janones, on the other hand, withdrew from the candidacy on Thursday (Aug 4) and announced support for Lula. The movement was being discussed and depended, according to the PT campaign, for Avante's requests to be accepted and proposals to be incorporated into the PT's government program. understand the conventions Conventions are meetings held by parties and federations. In them, the candidacies are defined, as well as the formation or not of the coalitions. There are also conventions to define the governing body of parties.

Conventions can be held at 3 levels: national, state and municipal.

At state conventions, names are defined for state executives, the Senate and the House.

The parties themselves define in their statutes how the process of choosing their representatives and the formation of coalitions will be. Conventions can be held in person, virtual or hybrid format.

It is up to the parties, for example, whether the selection process will rely on the votes of all members or a smaller number of delegates. In general, party leaders organize forms to be filled out at meetings to define names.

Candidates can only ask for a vote from August 16, the date on which the electoral propaganda period begins. Before that, requests to vote are considered an early campaign and can be punished with a fine of R$5,000 to R$25,000.

Campaigning on election day is also not permitted. The 1st round of this year’s dispute will be on October 2nd. The 2nd, if any, on October 30th.