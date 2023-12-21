by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ricciardo, Red Bull goal

Daniel Ricciardo He's a man on a mission. His team is called Red Bull, and he prepared the way to complete it last year, accepting a return to his base in Milton Keynes, albeit as a reserve. The difficulties of Nyck de Vries (replaced mid-year) and the average good performances at the helm of AlphaTauri (even if in comparison with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda he fared worse in the same races) convinced Red Bull to confirm him also in 2024. A year that will be decisive for the Australian in terms of promotion, also because the contract of Sergio Perez whoHoney Badger want to replace as soon as possible.

The Australian wants the seat of the RB21 (the Red Bull of 2025) alongside Max Verstappen: in fact he feels confident of being able to win again in Formula 1, naturally with a competitive car, thus increasing the number of successes in his career, stopped at eight.

Ricciardo's words

“Obviously after Mexico (where he finished fourth on the grid and seventh in the race, ed.) the team was very happy, everyone was happy and these things help us move forward. Putting the car in a position where people don't expect to see it is something that excites you: the second row in Mexico City was like a pole, because it seemed that the AlphaTauri this year had no right to be in those positions“, commented #3. “I want to win again and I believe I can do it. But I don't intend to base this second phase of my career only on this. Winning again would be a bonus but it doesn't put pressure on me“.

An injury in PL2 at Zandvoort also partially stopped Ricciardo this year, which forced him to miss five GPs: “I wish it had never happened, because it was uncomfortable and painful. But now that it's all over, I'm only looking at 2023 in a positive light, because a year ago I thought that Abu Dhabi could have been my last race in Formula 1. Now, however, I feel reborn“.