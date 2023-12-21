The basketball of United Statess in all its categories and the NBA of the main organization of that sport in that country are shocked by the chilling case of one of their former players who confessed that he strangled a woman and buried her in the desert near Las Vegas.

Chance Comanche He told the police that he murdered Marayna Rodgers and buried her, remains that were found by the police.

The investigation

The former player, who provided his services to Portland Trail Blazers and played in the NBA G League, declared and confessed the fact.

Comanche trained at the University of Arizona, played in Türkiye (Yeni Mamak Spor) and Serbia (Partizán) declared to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that he and his ex-girlfriend, Sakari Harden, They helped him murder Rodgers.

The former NBA player was arrested by the FBI in Sacramento (California) and in an immediate action he was fired by the team Stockton Kings of the G-League, in which he averaged 14 points and seven rebounds in 13 games.

“The Police version is that Sakari Harnden (19 years old) and Marayna Rodgers (23 years old), both sex workers, had a dispute over a luxury watch. “Chance Comanche posed as a sexual client and according to him, they put Rodgers in a car and, after purchasing a bottle of alcohol at a nearby liquor store, made it appear that they would have sex with her inside the vehicle in exchange for money,” reported Mundo Deportivo from Spain.

Finally, the newspaper stated that “The basketball player maintains that he tied Marayna Rodgers with her hands behind her back, strangling the woman with an HDMI cable for 10 seconds… while Sakari continued strangling her with his hands until she was “The woman stopped moving. Chance Comanche and Sakari Harnden abandoned Marayna Rodgers' body in a ditch in a desert area next to a road, covering the body with rocks.”

