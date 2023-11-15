AlphaTauri chases Williams

Seven points. This the gap between Williams and AlphaTauri in the Constructors’ standings in the fight for seventh place in the team rankings. Williams now seemed unassailable, but the Red Bull satellite team found an unexpected shine in this championship finale and is on a positive streak in terms of points placings in these latest races.

The Las Vegas event, then, has been awaited for years by Daniel Ricciardo, for whom the weekend event will be a sort of home race. Below are the feelings of Ricciardo and Tsunoda on the eve of the Las Vegas weekend.

The words of Daniel Ricciardo

“The race in Brazil was frustrating because I started with a lap behind. The encouraging aspect of the weekend was the speed. I seemed to have good pace and I felt very good in the car, and that’s always important. we arrived back in the UK on Sunday evening and I spent a day in the simulator before flying to California last Wednesday. I have a house there, so I was able to use my gym for training in preparation for this weekend. From what I learned on the simulator, it’s a really challenging track because there are a lot of long straights and then these short 90-degree corners. It will be cold and I expect to find a situation similar to that of Baku in the first year in Azerbaijan where to get the tires up to temperature it was very important to push hard on the lap out of the pits.”

The words of Yuki Tsunoda

“The last three races have been very positive, with points won in each of them, and so there is great enthusiasm in the team at the moment. It’s very positive to see how much we have closed the gap to Williams thanks to the updates we brought to Austin. I tried the track on the simulator and it is very fast, with very long straights, but most of the corners are low speed and will require heavy braking. In the past, we tended to struggle on circuits with long straights, but the positive note is that this circuit has quite similar characteristics to Baku, where we usually get good results. I’m optimistic, but looking at the championship, I expect Williams to also be strong on this type of track“.