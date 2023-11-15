In its first Capital Market Day intended for investors, the new company Ampere presents itself with the surprise debut of a city car intended for the general public: the arrival of the new Renault 5 confirmed in spring 2024

The big day of Amperes has arrived, but the protagonist of the Capital Market Day officially addressed to investors is concreteness, an industrial plan that sets the appointments with the debut on the market of the range of electric cars, starting with the R5 followed by the R4, but above all with the presentation preview of the new one Twingo, an electric town destined to have a price of less than 20 thousand euros. The great wait for the intervention from Paris in live streaming is inevitable Luca de MeoCEO of the Renault group and of the new company officially born on 1 November 2023 from the spin-off of all activities aimed at zero-emission mobility.

The new company — Ampere was born with a staff of 11,000 employees, of which 35% are engineers, focused on electric vehicles and software technologies, with the two industrial headquarters in France of ElectriCity and Cléon. The company has two electric modular platforms, the AmpR Small intended for B-segment cars, formerly known as CMF-B EV, alongside the AmpR Medium for medium-sized C-segment cars, previously known as CMF-EV. The range will include seven cars by 2031, with a sales target of approximately 300,000 units in 2025, 1 million units in 2031. The projections are for a turnover of over 10 billion euros in 2025, to reach over 25 billion euros in 2031. In addition to its range , Ampere was also designed to be a technological platform serving brands other than Renault, and will in fact produce at least two models for Alpine, the next Micra for Nissan and another model for Mitsubishi Motors. Ampere will also support Dacia's electrification path and offer software solutions to the entire Renault group.

Surprise Twingo — Anticipated by the evocative theme song “Legend”, the Ampere event reveals the name and design of what is destined to be one of the protagonists of the long-awaited generation of widespread electric cars. New Twingo has been announced as best-in-class efficiency, with just 10 kWh/100km, i.e. a 75% reduction in C02 emissions compared to the average of European combustion vehicles sold in 2023 over its life cycle. Produced in Europe, it will be offered at an entry price of less than 20,000 euros excluding any incentives and will arrive on the market in 2025.

The moment of R5 and R5 — The Ampere range is set to grow rapidly, starting with the Mégane E-Tech, launched in mid-2022, with an entry price of 38,000 euros. Scénic E-Tech will be on the market at the beginning of next year with a price of around 40,000 euros and offers an interpretation of the zero-emission family cars. Iconic since its presentation as a concept in September 2021, Renault 5 in its definitive guise will instead be revealed in the first quarter of 2024: it offers a range of up to 400 km for an entry price of around 25,000 euros. In 2025 it will be the time of the R4, which will use the same modular platform as the Renault 5, the AmpR Small, but in a versatile car style also intended for leisure.