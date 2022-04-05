There McLaren it is certainly one of the negative surprises of this start of the season. Perhaps the biggest disappointment, balancing expectations and results. The seventh place of Lando Norris in Jeddah is a hot broth, six points that move the ranking but bring very few smiles to the Woking box, also because it arrived thanks to a good dose of luck and the particular conformation of a track full of corners. speed that the MCL36 is more comfortable with than slower sections.

Nonetheless, Daniel Ricciardo he believes it is not too late to dream yet. The Australian, who will return to driving in his home Grand Prix on Sunday, believes that he would not be surprised if a victory arrives in 2022, despite the initial difficulties: “I have 100% confidence in people like Andreas Seidl (team principal, ed). In Bahrain we were in crisis, I think we got out of it but we have to steer further and I think he is one of the best to do it. In six months I may not be surprised where we will be and, I add, I wouldn’t even be surprised if we win a race. I still believe in the team and in the growth process we have undertaken“Said the Australian according to what he reported The-Race.

Then, Danny Ric went back to a healthier realism: “If between two or three races we are fighting for the top 5 it will be a bonus. But to stay reasonable, you need to realize that we are not looking for three or four tenths. We need more than a second if we want to fight for victories, and I doubt it will come overnight. We have to be patient, also for the well-being of the team, and maybe in Melbourne we can already fight for the points. I know it’s not aiming very high, but this is the most we can aim for until we have some big updates. Any top-10 finish must be taken as a small win now“.