The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced yesterday afternoon the designation of the Anxo Carro Stadium as the sole venue for the final four of the youth Copa del Rey. This competition will be held from the 13th to the 16th of this month, and it will be played by Real Betis, RCD Espanyol, Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid. The choice of the CD Lugo stadium as the venue confirms the good relationship between the RFEF and the Galician territory, which a few days ago was also favored as the venue for the final phase of promotion to the Second Division and the recent visit of the Spanish National Team , who played against Iceland at Riazor.

The draw that will throw the semifinal pairings of this youth Copa del Rey will be held this Wednesday in the walled city, although the place of the same has not been specified. Nor has it transpired whether for such a relevant event there will be any improvement or facelift of the ancient Albivermello Coliseum, owned by the Xunta. The stadium, which recently improved its lighting system and changed its grass after more than twenty years, still has ample room for improvementsuch as the repair of the video scoreboards or the construction, utopian at the moment, of a definitive south fund that replaces the current one, supplementary and for which CD Lugo pays an annual rent.