Ricardo Villalba Gómez (1969), until now responsible for the Emergency Service and the management of the Public School of Emergencies and Civil Protection of the Lorca City Council, will be the new general director of Security and Emergencies of the Ministry of José Ángel Antelo and will be part of the team of the recently appointed general secretary Aída Peñalver.

Villalba has a university degree in Security Sciences, an official master’s degree in Emergencies, Catastrophes and International Cooperation; Diploma in Disaster Management from the Military Emergency School of the UME, as well as in Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) from the Army War School. In addition, he is qualified and authorized as director of Private Security by the Ministry of the Interior.

A career civil servant at the Lorca City Council for 20 years, Villalba has until now had the responsibilities of inspector of public premises. In the field of teaching, he has been a professor at the Local Police Academy of the Region of Murcia and has worked for eight years as a specialist professor of Professional Training in Emergency subjects.

Likewise, he has taught classes at the School of Psychological Practice of the Faculty of Psychology of the University of Murcia. Currently he combines his work activity with that of a volunteer reservist in the Army, having been assigned to the Advanced Medical Echelon of Health Group No1. According to Vox, he is assigned as a reservist in the Army’s Health Directorate.

In the Lorca earthquake



During his years of professional experience in emergencies and catastrophes, Ricardo Villalba has intervened in floods, earthquakes, snowfalls, forest fires, accidents with dangerous goods, railway and air, rescue at sea, mountain rescue, among others. In addition, he has stood out in the direction of operations in the first hours of the Lorca earthquake of May 11, 2011 and, subsequently, being part of the national Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) for its management.

In relation to his research activity, he is a collaborator as External Advisory Board (EAB) of the European Valkyries Project, coordinated in Spain by Indra, on standardization of management and organization procedures in the face of emergencies and catastrophes. In this area he has participated in the drafting of several patents. He is also the recipient of several intellectual property certifications in this field.