Mrs. Carla Marmonti, a 77-year-old woman from Castellanza, in the province of Varese, is fighting between life and death, who was stabbed by her husband on the night between 18 and 19 September. Renato Oggioni. The man, an 83-year-old, after inflicting several stab wounds on her, threw himself from the balcony on the fourth floor and died instantly.

Another family tragedy occurred in Italy in recent days and has shaken the small community of Castellanzaa small municipality of just over 10 thousand inhabitants located in province of Varese.

Authorities received an emergency call around 2:30 a.m night between last Monday and Tuesdayin which a woman desperately asked for rescuers to intervene in her home, in a condominium in Via Solferino.

Once on site, the Carabinieri of Busto Arsizio had to break down the door of the apartment and once inside, they found the Lady who had called them immersed in a pool of his own blood.

It was her husband who reduced her like that, who after trying to kill her went out onto the balcony and… he jumped from the fourth floorlosing his life instantly.

Renato Oggioni’s wife struggles between life and death

The protagonists of this sad story are Renato Oggioni, 83 year old pensionerwho as mentioned lost his life after jumping from the fourth floor, and his wife, Mrs Carla Marmonti.

The latter, despite having received several stab wounds from her husband, she managed to contact the emergency services on her own.

Transported in code red at the Legnano hospital, the doctors subjected her to a delicate surgery. She is currently still hospitalized and her condition is still critical.

This tragedy comes alongside another that occurred not many kilometers away and only a few days earlier. Ruben Andreoli, 45 year old warehouse worker and rally driver from Sirmionein the Brescia area, killed his 72-year-old mother last Friday evening Nerina Fontana.

An argument would have broken out between the two, who also lived together with his wife very heated argument during dinner time and Andreli, seized by a fit of madness, attacked his mother by hitting her repeatedly and violently with kicks and punches.