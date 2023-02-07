It was until Serenazgo! Event held for the anniversary of Ricardo Morán’s production company was canceled by personnel from the Municipality of Barranco. Here, the reasons.

This Saturday, February 4, 2023, lightning in the bottleproducer of Ricardo Moran, was going to celebrate the 10 years of its foundation; however, this could not be carried out due to the lack of permits from the corresponding entities. It was expected to have the presence of entertainment personalities who went through the programs made by the audiovisual company. The celebration was planned to take place at MATE, located in the Barranco district, where Serenazgo personnel arrived.

Ricardo Morán speaks on social networks

The owner of Lightning in the Bottle, Ricardo Morán, used his social networks to rule on the cancellation of the event. The ex-juror of “I am” left a statement in which he revealed details of what happened and announced that his company will be available to the authorities because there is even talk of a forged signature.

“With great sadness, we have to tell you that Rayo’s 10-year event has been canceled due to a very serious mistake made by the processors assigned by the local MATE. We will soon announce the details, thank you all for want to join us. A hug”, he initially wrote on his Instagram and then published a longer text.

“We make ourselves available to the District Municipality of Barranco, the National Prosecutor’s Office, the National Police of Peru (…) in order to initiate each and every one of the actions that must be taken against the legal representatives of the Mario Testino Association”, subscribes part of the pronouncement.

Serenazgo staff cancels Lightning in the Bottle event

Serenazgo’s staff Ravine went to the MATE venue where the decade of the founding of the production company Rayo en la botella was going to be celebrated. According to municipal officials, the event would not have the necessary permission to take place and those who expected to enter the event received a request to leave the place to avoid blocking the pedestrian crossing.

“It is communicated at this time that the event does not have municipal authorization. Consequently, it cannot be carried out. I ask you, please and with the due respect that you (the attendees) deserve, leave the sidewalk free so as not to hinder the pedestrian crossing,” said one of the workers from the local municipality.

What programs did Lightning in the Bottle make?

The production company Rayo en la botella, owned by Ricardo Moran, celebrated a decade of existence this Saturday, February 4. Within his long list of television projects are the programs “I am”, “La voz Perú”, “La máscara”, “Los reyes del playback”, among others.

The productions of Lightning in the bottle. Photo: composition LR/ America

Ricardo Morán pronounces on the cancellation of the Rayo en la Botella party

Through an extensive video posted on his Instagram account, Ricardo Moran He explained in detail what happened after the party for the tenth anniversary of his company, Rayo en la botella, was canceled, to which the Serenazgo body from the Barranco district arrived. The producer explained that he was the victim of a scam.

“We have made all our payments because we respect the law and we have given this man money to do the corresponding procedures and, when we asked the Mario Testino Association if they already had the permit, they told us yes,” he narrated in a start.

“Shortly before the party began, the inspectors came to tell us that the celebration did not have a permit. We have asked the managers of the Mario Testino Association to give it to us because they had it, and the document they brought was false,” asserted.

Ricardo Morán in the fight for his children

the tv producer Ricardo Moran He also used his social networks previously to express his outrage that his heirs are not yet registered with Reniec. Along these lines, the driver confessed that he was forced to leave the country with his children. He indicated that every three months he must take his children to the United States.

“Since I don’t think they are homeless, I take them (to the United States) and they stay for a while”he added.

Ricardo Morán explains why he left his pet in Peru

Users wondered why Ricardo Morán did not upload content with his pet “Chewbacca”, an affectionate golden retriever who accompanied him long before he became a father. The businessman was encouraged to reveal that his puppy is temporarily in a home in the countryside while constantly traveling from Lima to the United States and vice versa due to the legal situation of his two children on Peruvian soil.

Ricardo Morán proudly shows his family on social networks. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“That has taken six months, and in that period we have had to return to Peru and now we are going to leave again, so importing a dog also needs a fixed place. As long as Reniec and the Judiciary do not allow my children to be citizens, we are homeless, so Chewbacca has to be careful, ”he said on his social networks.

How does Ricardo Morán cope with his process with Reniec?

Ricardo Morán cannot remain for several months in Peru because his children are not allowed to be registered with the RENIEC as Peruvian citizens. For this reason, the ex-driver is coming and going from Miami, which makes life difficult for him and ensures that it is not ideal for his family.

This process means not only physical wear for the ex-figure of Latina, but also emotional. Morán described the trial as “hard, long and painful.” As a result, he has developed anxiety disorders.

Why does Ricardo Morán no longer want to have more children?

The television producer is a very loving and understanding father with his children Catalina and Emiliano, who he says changed his life with their arrival. However, about whether he was thinking of expanding the family, Morán announced that he no longer wanted to have more heirs despite his great love for childhood.

“I can’t wait, I would love to have more children and even dreams with their names, but it is not responsible to have more children if you are not going to give them what corresponds to them. I am not referring only to economics, but to time, ”she pointed out.

Ricardo Morán announced on his Instagram account that he became the father of two twins. Photo: Instagram/ Ricardo Morán.

Why did Ricardo Morán reject the celebration for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Ricardo Morán was another of the Peruvian personalities who joined in publicly rejecting the policies of Qatar, the country where the 2022 World Cup took place. This is because the nation is not allowed to show public affection, especially for the community LGBTIQ+.

For this reason, he resorted to his social platforms to invite his followers not to participate in the sports tournament or attend the Middle Eastern country. “I have friends who are going to this place because of their passion for soccer. They are my friends, but they will no longer be my allies. Don’t give a penny to a state that wants me and mine to die“, wrote.

Ricardo Morán criticized the people from the LGTBIQ community who will attend Qatar. Photo: GLR/FIFA

Was Ricardo Morán blown away by what he had to say in “I am”?

Fernando Armas, in an interview with Carlos Orozco, revealed an infidelity that directly involved his colleagues from “I am” Maricarmen Marín and Ricardo Morán. The driver said that, when the time came to give feedback to the participants, they read scripts previously prepared by singing teachers, so they did not have their own opinions when qualifying the contestants.

“They had counseling and read everything they talked about in ‘I am’. One day, Ricardo had to go on a trip and he says ‘put Fernando in the WhatsApp group’, and then I realize that the only one who knew more was me”, he recounted.