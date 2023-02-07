The book with a title that appropriates the citizen’s march on November 13 organized by the conservative block Coparmex-Claudio X. González-José Woldenberg has as its essence the political-ideological axis of the INE by Lorenzo Córdoba Vianello and Ciro Murayama Rendón: convert the Electoral Institute in a political-electoral clash apparatus characterizing the 2018-2024 presidential project as populist and its possibility of extending another six-year term in 2024.

With educational technique instruments to reduce problems to simple approaches and with the method of Carl Schmitt -that of the friend-enemy who criticizes the Kelsenian Córdova-, the book La democracia no se toca presents a political test to conclude that President López Obrador is a populist of the worst kind.

However, a review of the country’s political history since the founding of Mexico-Technotitlan reveals that the guiding axis of the Mexican system/regime/State has been… populism, tracing this historical line that Octavio Paz introduced into the political debate in his essay Postscript: the systemic continuity of the Tlatoani-Viceroy-Lord President as the soul of the Mexican political apparatus of power.

In 1973, the political scientist Arnaldo Córdova –father of the adviser president Córdova Vianello– published his essay The ideology of the Mexican Revolution. The formation of the new regime and there he clearly established that the project of the system / regime / State of the revolutionary-post-revolutionary cycle was populism, to the point of clearly indicating that the Mexican one was a “populist regime”. The proof of history is found in the populism in the indigenous governments, in the viceroyalty that did not establish slavery but the encomienda, the autonomist-centralist-liberal stage and the long revolutionary cycle, including populist decisions as a factor of social cohesion and class in the long neoliberal period 1983-2018.

Arnaldo Córdova summarizes the three main features of the post-revolutionary Mexican populist regime:

A line of masses whose essential objective was to ward off the social revolution by manipulating the popular classes through the satisfaction of limited demands.

A paternalistic and authoritarian government system that was institutionalized over the years.

A capitalist development model… reconciling the social classes and forcing all groups to live under the same political regime.

Likewise, he defined the ten characteristics of the ideology of the ruling class:

1.- The State is conceived as the true mainstay of organization and development.

2.- The basic principle of social organization was private property.

3.- The dominant ideology, both of the Porfiriato and of the Revolution, was founded on the idea that the guiding idea of ​​political solutions was to combat material backwardness.

4.- Order and social institutions are defined as needs that society is unable to install on its own and then the State intervenes.

5.- From the idea of ​​social order and institutional life a model of conciliation of social groups and classes is derived under the direction and arbitration of the ruler.

6.- The popular masses are accepted as an essential support point for development policy via social welfare with social programs immobilizing them for discipline.

7.- The revolutionary explosions of the masses are permanently averted with the program of social reforms,

8.- The backwardness of the country is the basis of a foreign policy that depends on the support of imperialism, but that recognizes the stewardship of the State.

9.- Nationalism assumes the condition of ideology and political practice of internal development and social cohesion.

10.- Ideology is produced by the State and its classes and not by intellectuals at the service of the ruling class.

Córdoba and Murayama, therefore, have produced a Stalinist book of ideological-electoral attack on populism, without recognizing the historical role of this model of social cohesion and the two and the INE seek to facilitate the replacement of historical populism by a defined national project by his now strategic conservative allies: Coparmex, Mr. X, and Woldenberg as the designer of the Salinista electoral model that subordinates electoral democracy to the interests of the ruling business class.

Policy for dummies: Politics serves to destroy politics.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not of the newspaper that publishes it.