Ricardo Moran He stressed to his followers why he is still in a legal dispute against Reniec. The producer answered the doubts of his followers on the subject and stressed that it is still his wish that his children have Peruvian nationality.

This occurred a few days after the jury of “Yo soy” had its first hearing against the aforementioned entity. “The hearing is over. Very happy and grateful to my lawyer Oscar Cubas. Thank you for the enormous support you are sending us here. Now to wait for the sentence and that it be favorable “was the message he left on Twitter on April 22.

Ricardo Morán had a hearing against Reniec for his children. Photo: capture Twitter

Ricardo Morán reaffirms his desire that his children be Peruvians

“If your babies already have the nationality of the United States, why do you want the Peruvian?” Was the question received by Ricardo Morán. The also actor did not hesitate to firmly answer that it is his right to be Peruvian.

“What, is the United States nationality better? I am Peruvian, I live in Peru, I work in Peru. Suddenly I can live in other countries at some point, because now I work everywhere, but my children have to be Peruvian,” he assured.

Another person expressed his ignorance about the registration process in the North American country and, therefore, explained why his babies have that nationality.

“Because there you don’t need the presence of a mother to give you a birth certificate and passports. A document from the hospital indicating that the mother is a surrogate is enough, ”she added.

Ricardo Morán explains why he says ‘hijes’

Ricardo Morán cleared up one of his followers in relation to the use of inclusive language that he applies with his children. As he explained, he uses the term ‘hijes’ because he feels it encompasses all the pronouns a person would like to be referred to by.

“I don’t say children to my children, I say children to everyone’s children and the reason is because I don’t know who I’m talking to. That is, you might want me to call you Mr., Mr., Young, Miss, Mrs. or you do not identify with any of those categories and you are non-binary, ”she exposed on his Instagram account.