EA and Codemasters have released a new one trailer from F1 22 starring the Miami International Autodromethe new circuit that will host the first Miami Grand Prix on 8 May, the fifth stage of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

As we learn from the description of the video, like the real counterpart, the Miami International Airdrome of F1 22 has 19 curves and three zones used for the use of the Drag Reduction System, that is the system to reduce the aerodynamic drag of the cars, significantly increasing the speed and consequently the possibility of overtaking.

F1 22 release date is set for 1 July 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The new edition of the Codemasters racing game will allow you to experience the excitement of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship with hybrid cars, new race weekend rules and the inclusion of F1 Sprint racing.

Another novelty is the F1 Life mode, a customizable hub where players will be able to show off their collection of supercars, clothing and accessories by competing, with the Podium Pass and the in-game shop.