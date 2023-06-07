Double celebration! “Magaly TV, the firm” He showed unpublished images of Ricardo Mendoza when he celebrated the birthday of Rosalía Franco, the young woman with whom he was supported months ago, in a karaoke and singing a heartbreak song that caught the attention of the driver. At the same time, his partner Alicia Alparcana was also celebrating her birthday, but in the company of friends in Arequipa. As recalled, the driver of Hablando huevadas confirmed that he “opened” his seven-year relationship and therefore does not consider his situation with the Venezuelan model infidelity.

Did Ricardo Mendoza close a Karaoke just for Rosalía Franco?

In the report you can see Rosalía Franco celebrating in her apartment in the company of her friends and with the theme of the Barbie doll. Moments later, she is caught in a Miraflores karaoke with Ricardo Mendoza. The establishment would have been reserved only for them, as mentioned by the ‘Urraca’.

“These images are not from my investigators, these images reach us through gossip. (…) Someone inside must have recorded it, someone from his group and, I don’t think it’s from him, but from her who He has sent it to us, and why? Because if you want to keep a relationship secret and you don’t want his girlfriend to find out, you tell everyone to keep it private. (…) But, according to what we have been able to investigate, he wanted Ricardo’s official partner to find out about the celebration.”revealed.

Where did Alicia Alparcana celebrate her birthday?

While “Richavo” celebrated Rosalía Franco in Lima, the actress Alicia Alparcana enjoyed herself in the White City, Arequipa, in the company of several friends. She stayed for several days in an exclusive Lodge that costs 599 soles per room. Magaly’s ‘Urracos’ slide that the comedian would have paid for the accommodation as part of his gift.

Alicia Alparcana celebrating her birthday with her friends in Arequipa. Photo: Magaly TV

What did Ricardo Mendoza say about his relationship with Alicia Alparcana?

After the ampay was issued, Ricardo Mendoza spoke on his social networks and agreed to have an open relationship with Alicia Alparcana, his partner of almost a decade.

Ricardo Mendoza responds to Magaly Medina’s accusation of infidelity. Photo: Ricardo Mendoza/Instagram

“My partner and I have had an open relationship for more than 2 years and with that we are fine, but it is something that many will not understand, I still recommend it. Closed topic! No, no, better, open topic hahaha ”, said Jorge Luna’s friend.

