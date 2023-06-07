Shannen Doherty explained that brain metastases were found in January: the video of the painful moment of radio therapy

The actress Shannen Doherty, the actress who rose to fame in the 90s for her part in Beverly Hills 90210, is back on social media to talk about her illness. The star has in fact published a video showing the terrible moments in which she undergoes treatment, also announcing that in January she discovered that she had brain metastases.

The last years life of Shannen Doherty have been and still are a hell.

It was 2015 when the actress, who became famous all over the world for her role as Brenda in the TV series Beverly Hills 90210discovered that she was suffering from a very aggressive breast cancer.

From the very beginning he faced his fight with greatness strength and couragenot breaking down in front of the painful and debilitating treatments to which she had to undergo.

In 2017 he seemed to have won that battle. But in 2020 the disease recurred and, as unfortunately often happens in these cases, it did it in a much more aggressive way.

she continued on show strong on social media. TO tell his emotionsnot his moments, but also the happy ones in which he manages to enjoy life and laugh.

Lately, then, Shannen Doherty had to face another traumathat of the divorce with her husband Kurt Iswarienko, which had been going on since 2011 and which ended, according to the rumors that have been circulating, for a alleged betrayal of him.

Shannen Doherty’s latest post

A few hours ago the actress returned to social media and let herself go to a new story about his illness, which unfortunately is not good at all.

In the video you see her submitting to the course of radiotherapy to the brain and his crying eyes. In the post he explains: