The Mexican Football Federation is looking for a coach for El Tri for 2023. Everything indicates that it will be a complex task since there are a huge number of options on the table, thus, it is expected that the FMF bet on an interim coach for that he delegate the commitments of the Tri in the first quarter of the year until having the ideal technician defined.
One of the names that has been linked to El Tri for years is Ricardo Ferreti, who in fact lived an interim period with the Mexican team before the signing of Gerardo Martino became official. However, for years “Tuca” has made it clear that he is not interested in taking over the Mexican National Team due to the peculiar handling of the Mexican Football Federation, however, today Ferreti would have a change of heart and will be totally willing to have a second cycle at the head of the national team.
According to information from MedioTiempo in the Filtered Touch column, today Ferreti is willing to take on the Mexican National Team since he has practically spent a year without a club and the coach wants to return to the bench, a fact that motivates him to be the national coach after years of negatives. Ferreti has a good relationship with Jaime Ordiales and is surely well regarded by most club owners, so if Ricardo really wants to take over the national team, these factors will surely place him as one of the strongest names to it.
#Ricardo #Ferreti #bench #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply