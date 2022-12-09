Italian Serie A will introduce the semi-automatic offside detection system on the first day after the Qatar 2022 World Cup break, on next january 4thus becoming the first league to do so.

“We are prepared to apply also in Italy, as in the World Cup, semi-automatic offside since the resumption of the championship on January 4″, revealed the Italian Lorenzo Casini, president of the Serie A League, on ‘Rai Italia’.

Serie A will thus be the first league to introduce this system that works with between 10 and 12 cameras installed in the upper part of the stadiums, in addition to the televisions, which more accurately track the position of the players and their limbs, legs and arms, in the field.

The data collected, extracted from up to 29 different points, they will be sent to the VAR room, in charge of reviewing the action and calling the main referee in case of irregular position. The objective is to achieve greater precision in decision making and reduce the time for each review.

“After Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, As a League, we have the duty to propose reforms in all areas, for example, by improving the VAR and effective game times”, added the president of the organizing body of the Italian domestic competition.

Serie A accelerated the processes to implement the system after the match played on Sunday, September 11, between Juventus and Salernitana, in which the VAR committed an error when throwing the offside line that cost ‘Juve’ a legal goal in discountwhen the game was tied at two.

EFE

