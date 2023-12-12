The Guatemalan singer and composer Ricardo Arjona (Guatemala, 1964), one of the idols of Latin music in recent decades, has announced his indefinite retirement from music due to a serious health problem. The news was delivered from Chile, one of his favorite destinations and where he concentrates a large number of fans, where he held two concerts in Santiago, on December 9 and 10.

The 59-year-old artist shared a statement on your social network Instagram where he gave the reasons to stop his trajectory of almost four decades. The publication appeared just hours after his last concert ended, held last Sunday, December 10 at the La Florida Municipal Stadium, in the southwestern sector of the Chilean capital.

“Thank you for making the impossible so easy,” wrote the interpreter of Lady of four decades. “I thought I wasn't up to taking a step yesterday afternoon and I ended up doing a marathon on the longest improvised catwalk of my life. Almost like my career was from the beginning. Today will be the last concert of [la gira] Black and White. To all the cities that this tour of 159 concerts touched, my eternal gratitude,” he said.

Arjona has detailed the reasons for making the decision to leave the stage. “To the doctors who put me on my feet so I could finish this journey by postponing an imminent surgery, thank you very much. “I have had six spinal infiltrations with me in the last two months to be able to remain standing in this farewell,” he expressed.

The musician thanked the team that accompanied him during his concerts and, especially, the audience. “I will have to disappear to invent a reason that is bigger than this. If I can't find it, I prefer not to come back. Life and people have been immensely generous to this Guatemalan from the neighborhood, a public school teacher, who by playing the guitar, adding a few words and trying a melody, achieved a miracle that he never suspected. “I don't agree with the industry, I'm too pedestrian for this trip through the stars.”

“For you who made the effort in the lines, the budgets, the inconvenience to attend one of my concerts, my sincere thanks. My name is Ricardo, those who love me call me DRY and happier and fuller than ever, although with an ailment that will soon be history, I say goodbye and thank you, with all my heart,” he closed.

Ricardo Arjona's career began in the mid-1980s, but expanded throughout Latin America starting in the 1990s. Throughout his career he recorded twenty studio albums, he has had 36 songs on the Hot Latin Songs list and five number ones on the Top Latin Albums list. With 20 million records sold, the singer has added hits such as Nocturnal animal, I know you.