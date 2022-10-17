Fans or not of “Game of Thrones”there is no doubt that “House of the Dragon” It has caught thousands of viewers with its plot full of action and revenge. Chapter 9 of the television series has just premiered on HBO Max and, as expected, we saw more accentuated signs of the inevitable arrival of dance of dragonsthe bloody war in which the Blacks and Greens will fight for their right to the throne.

(A lot of spoilers follow from here.) The most recent episode confirmed the death of Viserys, which is why the story focused on Alicent and those on his side. As is known, the queen misunderstood the last message from her husband and, whatever she may do, she wants Aegon be crowned king.

In this way, it came to light that, for a long time and hidden from her daughter, Otto Hightower He was putting together a campaign for his grandson to be the next monarch of The 7 Kingdoms, which came to fruition. This despite the fact that Rhaenyra (who does not know that her father has passed away) is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne.

The scene of “House of the dragon” that has exploded in networks

Towards the end of “La casa el dragon” 1×09, rhaenysthe cousin of Viserysis dragged by the crowd to the coronation of Aegon, but no one has noticed that it is her, since she remained hidden. However, there comes a time when she manages to sneak away to look for her dragon.

In this sense, just when the people cheer their new ruler, the celebration is interrupted by the cries of the beast, ridden by rhaenys. The princess, in fact, stands face to face with the Greens and, although many thought so, she did not order the dracarys. Instead, she gave a look of mercy and left the scene as she took to the air.

With this in mind, viewers believe that, had she cast a Dracarys, Lord Corlys’s wife may have ended the illegitimate act, and consequently, dance of dragons I would have taken another direction. Next, we leave you some of the reactions of the viral scene.

