Waiting for the imminent pact to solve the institutional crisis in Justice, the leaders of the PSOE and the PP will once again measure each other politically and dialectically this Tuesday in the Senate. As happened in September, it will not be just a limited control question from the head of the opposition to the president. He will not have those limitations. It will be a broad debate on one of the substantive issues that causes the most uncertainty in the country, as the measures approved and applied by the Government to alleviate the effects, in this case of energy, of the war in Ukraine, are being discussed. But Pedro Sánchez and Alberto Núñez Feijóo will take the opportunity to measure themselves, above all, on the aspects that are most criticized. The Executive and the PSOE question “knowledge” and the real pull of the so-called Feijoo effect. The PP and his leader do not stop attacking the president for his lack of capacity and the ties with his partners to get out of this critical crossroads.

That the possible pact on justice and the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary is on the right track is revealed by the high degree of compliance on the part of both sides in not revealing practically anything about it on these key days. This Sunday none of the leaders of both formations who appeared publicly offered the slightest clue. Feijóo did not do it, at a PP convention in the Canary Islands, in which he did not even mention that matter. Neither does the Minister of Education and spokesperson for the socialist executive, Pilar Alegría, who hid behind the discretion that she now presides over these negotiations so as not to spoil them in their final phase.

From the PP they deny that the judicial agreement necessarily has to be closed this Monday, before the political appointment in the Senate, and they maintain that it is the Government that is most pressing for a solution. The Executive is trying these days to avoid any controversy or red line on that pact so as not to spoil what they have classified as “the last chance” to solve an institutional crisis of such gravity that it even damages Spain’s image abroad.

What Feijóo and Alegría did do, like other leaders of both formations these days, was to teach the tricks that are saved for the face-to-face in the Senate, but maintaining exquisite care to avoid the slightest slight related to the renewal of the Power of attorney.

Feijóo was transparent in his speech in the Canary Islands. He thinks that Sánchez is the worst president that Spain can have at a crucial moment and he underlined it with different opinions and data. He even quantified at 200 million euros a day what his presidency means and costs for the Spanish debt that future generations will inherit. With that mantra about the bad economic situation, the opposition leader concluded that the Budget project for 2023 “is far from what Spain needs” and is “the most expensive electoral program in our history.”

The leader of the PP assured that there is no longer room to raise taxes on the people – the Government focuses on the highest incomes, energy and banking – and caricatured Sánchez as the epitome of what a president should not be , because he does not think of governing for all “but of appearing and resisting”. “He does not respect the institutions of the State and, therefore, he does not respect the citizens, he thinks about the next elections before what the country needs”, he affirmed. Feijóo considers that the Executive is the most expensive, broad and least operational in this democratic history and that it is divided into four factions that only operate in their own electoral code: PSOE, Podemos, IU and Yolanda Díaz’s Sumar project.

Alegría abounded in an offensive against the “solvency” of Feijóo, which was already the leitmotiv of the previous duel of both leaders in the upper house. The minister and spokesperson for the PSOE disputed that there is “the Feijoo effect” and abounded in the idea that before, when he was president of the Xunta, the popular leader benefited from being unknown. “He speaks, but he says nothing, just empty proposals that turn their backs on the middle and working classes” and “only seek to benefit their own and those who have the most.” “Spain is not for empty phrases and political leaders who only play hide-and-seek and sell us smoke,” he said.