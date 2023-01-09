Bushiroad he announced Revue Starlighta visual novel based on the franchise of the same name to be developed by frontwing. The title will be released in Japan throughout the winter on Nintendo Switch and PC under the label Bushiroad Games. At the moment not many details have been released about it, however we know that the director of the visual novel will be Tatsuto Higuchi.

We just have to wait to find out more information about it.

Source: Bushiroad Street Gematsu