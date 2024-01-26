The disciplinary committee of the Belgian Football Federation ordered this Friday the replay of a match in the first division league of this country between the Anderlecht and Genk (team of Colombian Daniel Muñoz), disputed last December 23, to correct a mistake made by the VAR and the referee of that match, which will be annulled.

The decision, very unusual in the world of football, responds to a lawsuit filed by the Genk, that they ended up losing the match 2-1, and that they denounced a poor application of the regulations due to a penalty in their favor that ended in a goal, but that the referee of the match, Nathan Verboomenordered it to be cancelled, in the 22nd minute and with the score 0-0.

🚨 A RESOLUTION that could CHANGE FOOTBALL 🚨 😱 Genk-Anderlecht WILL BE REPEATED due to a VAR ERROR in a PENALTY. 👉 The Disciplinary Council considers that the rules were “incorrectly applied.” pic.twitter.com/vsV1OaS1Cr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 26, 2024

In a statement, the Genk announced, as the injured club, the decision of the disciplinary committee of the football federation to repeat the match, which must be resumed from the moment of the error, alleging that Verboomen He made a mistake “in the application of the regulations” and this “influenced the development of the match”, since the error was not corrected from the VAR video referee room either.

The controversy arises due to an invasion of the area when the player of the Genk Bryan Heynen took the penalty: the goalkeeper Anderlecht, Kasper Schmeichel, He managed to stop the maximum penalty without being able to block the ball, and the rebound was caught by another attacker from the rival teamYira Sor, who shot and scored in the second instance.

However, the goal was disallowed because Sister had entered the area early, and the referee gave the ball to the Anderlecht to restart play with an indirect free kick.

🚨 The Genk-Anderlecht game which was played on the 23rd December 2023 will be REPLAYED. 🤯🇧🇪 The reason is because a huge VAR penalty error and Genk took this to court and won the case! pic.twitter.com/8YvrcYAJf6 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) January 26, 2024

The error lies in the fact that neither the field referee nor the court referee VAR They noticed that, before the penalty was taken, a player from the team had also invaded the area. Anderlecht, Yari Verschaeren, which should have forced the maximum sentence to be repeated in favor of the Genk.

The regulation establishes that, if a penalty ends in a goal, it must be retaken when a player from the attacking team and another from the defending team invade the area prematurely.

At first, the referees department of the Belgian Football Federation decided, on January 8, that there were no reasons to repeat the match, considering that it was a referee error “in the appreciation of a fact of the game” and not “in the application of the rules of the game”, as stated the news agency Belgian.

He Genk appealed the decision and, now, the disciplinary committee of the Federation agrees with him, although Anderlecht intends to analyze whether the issue can still be appealed to any other body, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported, citing club sources.

He Genk, For its part, it hopes that “a date will soon be found to play the match again,” as they expressed in their statement.

With information from EFE.

