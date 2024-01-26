The presence of Ronaldinho Gaucho in Miami, Floridagenerated great expectation among football and urban music fans. The former Brazilian soccer player is in the city to play an exhibition match on January 26along with the Colombian singer Blessd.

The event, called “Si Sabe Fest”, is part of the promotion of Blessd's third studio album, which also bears that name.. The match will feature the participation of other soccer stars, such as Víctor Hugo Aristizábal, Juan Sebastián Verón and Dida.

However, the real reason for Ronaldinho's visit to Miami is not just the exhibition match. The Brazilian is also in the city to participate in a series of events related to the promotion of Latin music and soccer.

Ronaldinho is a very popular figure in the Latin community in the United States.. The Brazilian has played for some of the most important clubs in the region, such as Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo and Querétaro. In addition, he has participated in several musical events in the United States, such as the Coachella festival.

Ronaldinho's presence in Miami is a sign of the interest that exists in the Latin community for soccer and music. The “Si Sabe Fest” event promises to be a success, and is expected to attract thousands of people from around the world.

Ronaldinho, an ambassador of Latin music

Ronaldinho is not only a successful former soccer player, but also an ambassador of Latin culture. The Brazilian has used his fame to promote music and football around the world.

(We also recommend: Florida: with this law, students could request a day “for mental health”)

The “Si Sabe Fest” party promises to be a success, and is expected to attract thousands of people from around the world

In 2019, Ronaldinho was named ambassador of Brazilian culture by the Brazilian Ministry of Culture. In this position, the Brazilian has participated in several initiatives to promote Brazilian culture abroad.

Ronaldinho has also been an advocate of Latin music. In 2022, the Brazilian released an urban music album, titled “Ronaldinho Gaucho”. The album featured the collaboration of several Latin artists, such as Anuel AA, Maluma and Becky G.