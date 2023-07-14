Director of shantae of Way ForwardMatt Bozen, today announced the revival of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolutiona previously canceled project for gameboy advance. This game was meant to be released in 2004/05 and covers a “lost complete chapter” of the series. Risky Boots has found a “secret underground device” beneath Sequin Land that allows him to rotate the landmass, which he can loot later.

This story guides the gameplay, allowing the player to change the world while solving puzzles and saving the day. Bozen also points out how there would be “no way” a physical launch could have happened without the help of Limited Run Games.

“Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will be released as a complete game with all the hair whipping and belly dancing action that fans of shantae await, along with multiple chapters, numerous cities and mazes, six creature transformations, ferocious bosses, and a soundtrack by acclaimed composer Maddie Lim, plus a 4-player battle mode.

And if you’re wondering about a release in switchesaccording to Limited Run Gamesseems to be an exclusive release for gameboy advance for now, with pre-sales starting in September and the game set to launch in early 2024.

Via: Nintendo Life