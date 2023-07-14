Chavismo continues to move its cards in the face of the 2024 presidential elections. Although in the past elections there were “advances” due to the presence of international observation -absent for 15 years-, no European Union (EU) observation mission will now accompany the 2024 electionsAt least that’s how it was reported this Thursday by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly of Venezuela.

“I tell you Josep Borrell, no observation mission from Europe will come here as long as we are the representatives of the Venezuelan State“He said during the parliamentary session, with an official majority.

Rodríguez assured that the members of the observation mission would not return “for being rude, for being colonialists, by representatives of that old imperial, murderous, slave-owning Europe, they don’t come back here”.

And he continued: “They have sent us emissaries asking us to please be invited as observers in the 2024 presidential elections. We formally tell them that we do not have time to consider that request.”

In 2021, a European Union Observation Mission was in the country to follow the regional election process. That mission determined that, although there was progress in terms of elections, there were still pending tasks to restore democracy.

At the time, The mission questioned the use of state resources, advantage and threats to voters.

In total there were 23 recommendations, among which included improving the autonomy of the electoral authority and ending the political disqualifications of dissidents.

Rodríguez’s words come after the European Union expressed concern about the disqualification of María Corina Machado, the opponent who is shaping up to be Maduro’s opponent by 2024.

The European block has insisted on a “peaceful and democratic” solution through “credible, transparent and inclusive presidential elections in 2024”.

“Here the laws in Venezuela are made by Venezuelans, Venezuelans; The elections in Venezuela are made by Venezuelans, Venezuelans (…), the future in Venezuela is decided by Venezuelans,” Rodríguez pointed out.

The date of the next presidential elections has not yet been set. The designation, by the Parliament – controlled by the ruling Chavismo, of the new authorities of the National Electoral Council (CNE) is missing. An appointment that became necessary after the resignation of its directors.

The opposition, for its part, seeks to elect a single candidate in a primary, but the process is threatened by a challenge in the Supreme Court and by the disqualifications of candidates such as Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano.

Three of the main contenders in the opposition primary elections, scheduled for October 22, are disqualified.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

*With information from AFP

