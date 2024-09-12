Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Game mechanics – 80%

History – 80%

Music – 70%

Graphics – 90% Summary The game at its core is quite simple and although it is generally not very innovative, its hack and slash and third-person shooter mechanics create a special mix that can offer us a well-rounded and compact game. Genre: Third-person shooter, hack-n-slash

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Release: 9/09/2024

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Developer: Saber Interactive

In the apocalyptic universe of Warhammer 40,000war is not just a constant; it is the only possible destiny. Space Marine 2 takes us into a galaxy torn apart by endless conflicts, where we take control of the most powerful elite force in the history of humanity: the Space Marines.

These mighty warriors are bred from infancy to be war machines; they know no fear, mercy or doubt. Their presence in battle is a symbol of hope to allies and terror to enemies. Divided into several platoons, the Space Marines find the Ultramarines to be the first line of defence when it comes to combating the Emperor’s enemies on the battlefield. Space Marine 2.

Space Marine 2is set 200 years after the first game and We will control Demetrian Titus againa former Ultramarine captain who suddenly finds himself caught up in the Tyranid invasion of the jungle world of Kadaku, where he is severely injured and, in order to save him, is subjected to the brutal Rubicon process to become a Primaris, becoming stronger, smarter and faster.

The story will take us across several planets to complete various missions and face entire armies. We will be able to use a bladed weapon and carry two weapons, one short and one long. The interesting thing is the wide arsenal that we will have at our disposal, whether you choose a sniper rifle or a heavy cannon.

Source: Saber Interactive

But it’s not all about pressing buttons incessantly inside Space Marine 2since the enemies’ attacks can be taken advantage of when certain blue indicators appear, if you perform the correct parry at the right time you can eliminate them or do a lot of damage to them.

After dealing enough damage, certain enemies may become vulnerable to brutal executions that will restore armor to your body, so the game encourages you to always go on the attack.

In itself, there are not many times when you must face enemies with strategy, although there are certain moments,

The level design is quite linear, so you don’t get lost along the path you must follow, but what’s interesting is how the scenarios become witnesses and narrators of the gigantic cosmogony of WarHammer 40,000. Giving us a sense of gigantic scale, with intense skirmishes taking place simultaneously in the air and on the ground.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 point by point

Game Modes

Space Marine 2 offers three game modes: the campaign mode that follows the story of Titus; the operations mode, where you can join up with two other players to complete missions; and the Eternal Warwhich will pit us against each other in PvP battles.

Against the Tyranid Tide in Space Marine 2

The campaign of Space Marine 2 The game lasts around 10 hours and is divided into six missions plus a prologue. In it, we will be able to face the deadly Tyranids, a voracious race of insectoid appearance that will put all our training and experience to the test. This mode offers the opportunity to invite two friends to accompany you on your crusade. As you progress through the story, you will discover certain mysteries, betrayals and learn much more about the universe. Warhammer through enemies, conversations, missions and even in the scenarios themselves.

Although the campaign of Space Marine 2 It’s a bit short, the other game modes add fun and replayability. The game knows how to make its mechanics very entertaining, and that’s its best virtue, as it offers pure, uncomplicated fun. Saber Interactive knew what it could achieve with the resources allocated and focused on making a title that we could call simple, but that is spiced up by a lore gigantic and intriguing.

Source: Saber Interactive

The campaign offers some truly exciting moments and the cinematics that accompany the story are spectacular and immerse us fully in the story, plus the voice acting is quite outstanding.

The Honor of Battle

The operations mode of Space Marine 2 offers you the opportunity to play missions with two other players, completing various objectives that run parallel to the story of the campaign. You can play this option alone, with bots or with two other players.

In this mode you will be able to choose between six classes: Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper and Heavy, each offering unique abilities, perks to unlock and weapons to choose from. The most attractive thing is the multiple customization options in the colors of your armor and with this you will be able to meet the other platoons that make up the Space Marines.

This mode is the real challenge of Space Marine 2as its difficulty will demand the utmost of your reflexes and attention. Unlike the campaign mode, you will have to accurately execute the counterattacks that the game marks for you, as each blow you receive brings you closer to failing the mission, and this is where things get interesting, because depending on the difficulty you choose, you can be revived several times or not at all.

Source: Saber Interactive

War without Glory

Eternal War It’s the PvP mode, and it’s sadly the weakest part of Space Marine 2offering three options: Annihilation, Seize Ground and Capture & ControlThis mode lacks the charm of the other game modes and feels like it was thrown in for good measure. The maps really lack inspiration, being completely generic, and the game mechanics don’t feel properly tailored to properly combating other players.

The Art of War

If you played the first title in 2011, you will surely remember how solid and good it was in almost all its aspects, so this second part continues along the same path, offering an outstanding game that takes advantage of all its resources intelligently.

However, there are several elements that make it far from perfect.

The first point against Space Marine 2 It is the music, composed only to accompany certain moments, but without standing out at any time, more than anything it sometimes serves to accentuate certain situations, but it barely contributes anything to the game.

The graphics look good when it comes to landscapes, cinematics and natural elements, but they are disappointing when we see the characters’ faces, which are lacking expressions or too cartoonish.

Source: Saber Interactive

On the other hand, although the campaign and operations modes offer a fun experience that is faithful to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, the PvP mode fails to live up to expectations, which can be a negative point for those looking for a competitive experience.

However, despite these flaws, the game fulfills its objective of entertaining and immersing the player in the lore from the well-known board game. If you like hack & slash and shooters Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a great option to pass the time, but if you are a fan of the WH universe it is almost a must.

Do you agree with our rating? Follow the conversation on our Discord.

We played Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on PlayStation 5 using a code provided by a Focus Entertainment representative.