When customers are looking for a smartphone, they usually look at several key factors, from the brand of the device, price, technical specifications, battery life, camera quality, and payment options. Renowned brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola are preferred for their quality, innovation, and reliability.

Bodega Aurrera, the champion of low prices, offers a wide variety of products, including a diverse selection of smartphones from well-known brands, always at great discounts. Whether it’s for back to school or for everyday activities, Bodega Aurrera has options to fit every budget. Today we present you 4 Motorola cell phones starting at $2,199 thanks to their promotion, models that are worth considering.

Enjoy the best deals on technology, shop online and receive your order directly at your doorstep. Take advantage of the interest-free financing options, the wide range of products and the convenience of buying from anywhere, since Mamá Lucha never resists offers.

Motorola Moto G34 5G Smartphone 4GB RAM 128GB ROM Black Unlocked:

◉ Price: $2,199

◉ Up to 3 months without interest of $733.00.

The Motorola Moto G34 5G is an excellent option for those looking for 5G connectivity at an affordable price. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), ideal for enjoying your favorite series and movies.

◉ Rear Camera: 50MP+2MP, perfect for capturing clear photos even in low light conditions.

◉ Front camera: 16MP with Ultra Pixel technology for brilliant selfies.

◉ Internal memory: 128GB.

◉ RAM: 4GB.

◉ Battery: 5,000 mAh long-lasting.

◉ Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G.

Motorola Razr 40 Smartphone 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Green Unlocked:

◉ Price: $9,749

◉ Up to 13 months interest-free of $749.92.

The Motorola Razr 40 offers an innovative design with a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display and FHD+ resolution (2640 x 1080 pixels). Ideal for those looking for a unique and sophisticated style.

◉ Rear camera: 64MP + 13MP.

◉ Internal memory: 256GB.

◉ RAM: 8GB.

◉ Battery life: Up to 9 hours of continuous use.

◉ Water resistant and easy to carry everywhere thanks to its foldable design.

Motorola Moto G84 Smartphone 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Black Unlocked:

◉ Price: $3,799

◉ Up to 3 months without interest of $1,266.33.

For those who need a phone with power and speed, the Moto G84 is an attractive option. With a 6.5-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2400) and a 120 Hz refresh rate, this smartphone guarantees an incredible visual experience. Other features:

◉ Dual rear camera: 50MP + 8MP.

◉ Front camera: 16MP.

◉ Internal memory: 256GB.

◉ RAM: 8GB.

◉ Operating System: Android 13.

◉ Battery: 5,000 mAh for all day.

Motorola Moto G Pure 32GB 3GB RAM Unlocked Smartphone Deep Indigo

◉ Price: $2,352.94

◉ Up to 12 months without interest of $196.08.

◉ Rear dual camera: 13MP + 2MP.

◉ Front camera: 5MP.

◉ Internal memory: 32GB.

◉ RAM: 3GB.

◉ Battery life: Up to 2 days of use.

◉ Operating System: Android.