Vanillaware is not a stranger capable of creating great works that have marked a before and after in different genres. If you haven't had the chance to try titles like Dragon's Crown either Muramasa: The Demon Blade, we'd love to suggest you do so (if only these were available on current-gen consoles). On this occasion, Unicorn Overlord Not only does it seek to expand the development studio into a bright new future, but it sets the precedent for other strategy games already available on the market.

Although the game's story is not the most outstanding, Unicorn Overlord puts you in the role of the prince of a kingdom who has to escape while his mother, the queen, will seek to be the last bastion against a terrible conquest.

The fact that the basis of the plot is the same as that of the first Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon, it doesn't help that our protagonist also has a sword and blue hair; This new installment that comes from the hands of Atlus is not experienced solely through the main line, but rather gives the player the freedom to weave their own story.

Unicorn Overlord: the development of its narrative and its exploration

That is, in Unicorn Overlord Although you will have a main mission, the game gives you the opportunity to explore a semi-open map to conquer surrounding territoriesexpanding the liberation army and having the opportunity to delve into the history of your units, recruit new allies and even decide the fate of your enemies.

It will be up to you if you spare the life of a thief who allegedly committed his acts of vandalism in order to obtain the money to treat a fatal illness that his terminally ill sister has. Yes, you will find a lot of blackmail, but your decisions will have an important weight when it comes to expanding your army.

Luckily for many, but not so much, the game is subtitled in its entirety in Spanish… Castilian. From our perspective, this type of location favors the medieval context where it takes place and, we must confess, it is a fairly neutral and understandable Spanish. However, we can understand that this option is not the favorite of the audience throughout Latin America. Of course, it would be worth checking some points of the localization since there are small errors around the game, such as, for example, every time you change phase it says “Phase begins” instead of “Phase begins.”

Control of your units is the key to the game

And why expand your units so much? The most outstanding proposal you have Unicorn Overlord revolves around its gameplay. The game itself places you on maps that cover specific territories where you can deploy your platoons.

It will be up to you to create formations that favor your units before sending them to the battlefield: Each platoon is made up of the front line and rear line, those in the front will be the first to receive attacks so place heavy or high-capacity units. Evasion will be your best bet, while the back line will be made up of mages, healers or units that hit like a truck but break like glass.

Once your platoons are formed, they can be deployed on the map to receive commands in real time. Your units will not move through squares, but will face a map that has enough obstacles to not only allow some units to shine more than others, but also force the player to create the perfect strategy to face the enemies in the field. battlefield.

Defining the path to the promised victory in Unicorn Overlord

The winner of each battle will be decided by the abilities your units automatically activate during battle. And even though it sounds like something complicated, and believe us, at first it scares you, Unicorn Overlord is kind enough to slowly open up the game and prepare you for epic battles across five continents.

Added to all this are incredible variables such as, for example, the level of friendship between your units or the very possibility of creating your own units, not only selecting from a wide variety of classes but with the opportunity to customize them as much as possible. possible.

All this makes Unicorn Overlord not look like just another strategy game, but rather allows you to empathize with your characters, and gives it a unique characteristic that other greats of the genre have exploited.

Should you buy Unicorn Overlord?

We have greatly applauded the game's gameplay, yes, but Unicorn Overlord goes further in its artistic presentation. Graphically, we know that Vanillaware has a quite characteristic style within the industry, and it has always been applauded not only for its identity but for the beauty of its landscapes and designs. Although some designs fall into a generic medieval style, their artistic representation allows the characters to shine within their own environment.

Whether it's the overall map you can explore, the story telling, or within each combat, Vanillaware's art style will never let you down and is another step in the right direction in the direction of graphical power. of a console will never surpass the artistic direction of a game.

Across five continents, with an approximate duration of 9 to 12 hours, depending on how many alternate missions you do, Unicorn Overlord offers a fresh and rewarding experience that does not stand out for its story, but for its gameplay and artistic section that will draw attention. attention from greats of the genre and that revives real-time strategy games and that will surely find a large audience on Nintendo's hybrid console thanks to its incredible optimization for both TV mode and portable mode.

We played Unicorn Overlord on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Sega representative in our region.

