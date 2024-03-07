Juan Fernando Quintero He has both fans and detractors in Argentina. For some, the Colombian is a magician with the ball while for others he just walks the court.

Well, in the last few hours, one of the idols of Boca Juniors and current president of that team, Juan roman riquelmehe was full of praise for the Colombian and described him as a different,

“Juanfer plays walking for everyone, but whenever he receives the ball, he hits it in a special, different way, it seems like he doesn't hit it, he always leaves it to the teammate with the advantage and I say: 'This is how the ball is passed'” , he mentioned in dialogue with TyC Sports.

Juan Fernando Quintero Photo:Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

These statements come some time after the midfielder assured that it hurt him that Riquelme himself criticized his free kick goal that he made with River against Racing and that he was nominated for Puskás at the time. However, it seems that Riquelme is still a fan of his game.

Likewise, Riquelme had words to Roger Martínez and Jaminton Campazthe latter of great performance in Rosario Central.

Jaminton Campaz. Photo:Social networks Share

“It is difficult for me because people think they are small, but for me they are a lot, seeing Roger Martínez as he looks, he controls all the time to face the defender and that is what has to be done. ..Campaz has done fantastic last semester,” concluded the leader.

