Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, as part of its participation in the symposium organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center through its smart platform, reviewed a number of axes related to its vision, mission, objectives and strategy in implementing strategic projects and the role and importance of geographic information systems and its continuous development in implementing these plans, in cooperation with various departments of the Authority.

In her speech during the symposium, Eng. Fatima Ali Asghar, Director of the Information and Communication Technology Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained the importance of focusing on the “geographic information systems” system in implementing and following up projects, stressing that the authority’s senior management during the past two years pays attention to the system and seeks to develop it using the latest technology.

In her speech, she indicated that the Authority began implementing geographic information systems since 2004, and the Information Technology Department and the Geographic Information Systems Department were keen to activate cooperation with the various concerned departments in order to develop and accelerate work mechanisms and procedures followed in technical departments.