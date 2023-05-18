Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

During the month of April, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City completed 959 building permits distributed between commercial, residential and industrial permits. In the details, the building permits were distributed as 847 residential building permits, 22 industrial building permits, 38 commercial permits, and 52 permits for various purposes.

Among the statistics announced yesterday, the Municipality indicated that 670 building permits were completed in less than 5 working days, 108 permits were completed within 5 working days, 86 permits were completed within 6 working days, 55 permits were completed within 55 working days, and 21 building permits were completed within 8 working days. 14 permits were completed within 14 working days, and 5 building permit transactions were completed within 10 working days.

The municipality confirmed that there has been a qualitative shift in the provision of building permit services, after it laid the appropriate ground for its completion, as it provided within its electronic services the opportunity to apply for building permits digitally, allowing consultants and building contractors to benefit from them. The electronic services for building permits include a residential, commercial or building permit. A new industrial building on vacant land, including licenses for constructing fences, awnings, and temporary tents, and licenses for making or modifying an existing building, as well as licenses for demolition, decoration, or maintenance.

The municipality indicated that the improvements it made in the unified electronic system for building permits contributed to reducing the times for obtaining these permits, explaining that it is one of the main windows for dealing with the parties concerned with the building system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

It affirmed its endeavor, within the framework of the general direction of the Abu Dhabi government, to ensure customer satisfaction with the performance of various institutions, and within the strategy of the municipality and the Building Permits Department seeking to achieve that vision in all services it provides to customers.

The digital transformation in the provision of building permit services comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s directives to enhance cooperation and integration between government agencies in order to raise the level of government services provided to customers and investors, in a way that meets the requirements of the economic vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

And as an embodiment of the vision of the wise Abu Dhabi government and the directives of the senior management of the Department of Municipalities and Transport towards applying the highest quality standards in providing services to customers, and within the framework of continuous work to improve and raise the level of performance in the operations affairs sector to facilitate procedures to achieve customer satisfaction, a guide to procedures for building permit services has been prepared and published on the website of the Department of Municipalities and Transport To be available to all customers, in a way that saves time and effort in knowing what is required to obtain building permit services in an easy way from the application path, attachments, required conditions, entities related to providing the service and the prescribed fees without the need to visit the department.

Complete occupational safety and health requirements

The municipality links the issuance of building and construction licenses, and the granting of permits for infrastructure projects, to the fulfillment of the requirements of occupational health and safety by companies requesting permits in an integrated manner, within the framework of developing procedures and initiatives for providing all measures of control and protection from risks in the workplace. The municipality called on workers in the construction and construction sector not to be lenient in applying the utmost caution and caution, and to adhere to all safety elements required in the field of construction.