06/27/2023 – 7:04 pm

Already anticipating the judgment of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that could leave former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible for eight years, they want to try to amnesty him. Deputy Sanderson (PL-RS) will present a bill for all politicians who committed electoral crimes in 2022.

In this scenario, all politicians who committed such crimes, with the exception of those who cannot be amnestied – terrorism, torture, racism and heinous crimes – would have their punishment annulled.

Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), who had his mandate as federal deputy revoked by the TSE, would also benefit from the project, if it advances.

Sanderson is chairman of the House Public Safety Committee. He maintains that this should be a sovereign decision by Congress. If it succeeds, the House itself could have the strength to overturn President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s veto if the proposal goes to sanction.

“Electoral crimes do not fall under the prohibitions of the amnesty”, says the deputy. That is, Bolsonaro is the target of action in the electoral sphere and, therefore, can benefit.

For him, the TSE trial is a persecution of the former president and right-wing politicians. “Were it not for Jair Bolsonaro to appear as a defendant, he would at most impose a fine. But since he is, they want to cut him off politically. It’s a capital punishment: he’s 70 years old, if they eliminate him for eight years, he’s out of politics. If he is convicted, it is legal heresy,” Sanderson said.

The House Security Commission is dominated by bolsonaristas. Some members of the commission already admitted defeat in the TSE trial. “We are rooting for justice. If there is ineligibility, they will create even more of a martyr. In 2026 we will reverse this situation”, stated Gilvan from the Federal (PL-ES).

The TSE resumes at 7 pm this Tuesday, the 27th, the trial that could leave Bolsonaro ineligible. Minister Benedito Gonçalves is the rapporteur for the action and will be the first to read the vote, which has hundreds of pages.

The background of the trial is the meeting called by Bolsonaro, then president, with foreign ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, on July 18, 2022, to attack the Brazilian voting system and electronic ballot boxes. The president’s speeches were broadcast on TV Brasil.

