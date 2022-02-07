Shingeki no Kyojin chapter 80 awakened the threat hidden within the walls: The Rumble of the Earth

It finally happened: Eren started the Earth Rumble, the greatest terror of humanity in order to end the cycle of pain (according to him), allowing only the Eldians to live on this earth. This is what he left us chapter 80 of Shingeki no Kyojin.

Needless to say, there are spoilers, but just in case SPOILER ALERT FROM NOW ON.

80 chapters passed Shingeki no Kyojin to be able to see this, but it finally happened. The titans within the walls began to move destroying everything around them, until all the life that exists outside of what were the walls before this moment disappeared.

This new episode also showed us one of the biggest mysteries we had regarding this anime, which is the origin of the titans and how they came to exist among the eldians, from the hand of Ymir, known as the founder within the mythology of this world.

We could see this after Eren and Zeke left the memories of Grisha’s Attack Titan, their father, back on the roads, where Ymir wanders like a slave with no possibility of doing more than responding to the designs of the royal family.

Ymir, the power of Eldía resides in a slave

Ymir’s story, before our eyes, managed to show the true nature of the Eldian empire, which built its greatness with the expansionist wishes of King Fritz, who was dominating territories looking for slaves, with whom he built armies as well as new roads and walls.

Ymir, one more of all these slaves, was the one who awakened the Titan power when she was sentenced to death and resurface with this new transformation. With this, King Fritz and the Eldian Empire were crushing, one by one, the kingdoms that existed around them.

Eren, who has the power of the Attack Titan, the only one who opposed the royal family, was able to talk to the founder and ask her for his power.. With this, he also managed to get rid of the weight and the orders that the king imposed on her by manipulating her with the promise of giving her a family, which consisted of three daughters.

After seeing the story of Ymir, the founder, we were able to see the awakening of the Earth Rumble, which transformed Eren into a new species of Titan set, since now with the primeval titan power, he also obtained everything that is on the roads, which also allowed him to communicate with all the Eldians of the world.

This chapter was a clear example of the power and animation budget that exists within MAPPA. While we started off with a lot of action and then moved to calmer terrain on the roads, now we get to the real ending with non-stop action and destruction at every turn (literally).

Will Eren really be able to destroy humanity and consummate his revenge? The future of humanity is ending at every step.

Is humanity doomed?