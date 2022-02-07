Washington.- Spirit Airlines and Frontier Group Holdingsthe parent company of Frontier Airlines, today announced a ultimate fusion under which the companies will merge, creating the most competitive ultra-low fare airline in U.S.

Frontier Group reported this Monday the purchase of Spirit Airlines in an operation that will unite two of the main low-cost airlines in U.S and, if approved by regulators, will create the country’s fifth largest airline.

With this merger, Frontier and Spirit hope to change the industry for the benefit of consumers, bringing more ultra-low fares to more travelers in more destinations in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, including major cities and underserved communities.

The stronger financial profile of the combined company will allow it to accelerate investment in innovation and growth and compete even more aggressively, especially against dominant “Big Four”1 airlines, among other.

William A. Franke, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Frontier and Managing Partner of Indigo

Partners, Frontier’s majority shareholder, noted that Indigo has a long history with Spirit and

Frontier, and is proud to partner with them to create a disruptive airline.

“We work together with the board of directors and the senior management team of both airlines to arrive at a combination of two complementary businesses that together will create the most competitive ultra-low fare airline in U.S for the benefit of consumers”.

Spirit Airlines announcement about merger with Frontier Group. Photo: Capture

The value of the transaction between the two airlines stands at $6.6 billion, and Spirit investors will receive 1.9 shares of Frontier and an additional $2.13 for each company title he owns, according to news agency EFE.

The acquisition has already been approved by the boards of directors of both firms, so the ratification by the shareholders and the approval of the competition regulators are now pending.

After announcing the operation, Spirit shares soared 13.25% in the New York market, while those of Frontier left 1.29%.