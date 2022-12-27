Branko horoscope: the astrologer’s forecast for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope about Branko of today, Tuesday 27 December 2022? The astrologer has consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as the city courier or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope today, Tuesday 27 December 2022:

Aries

Dear Aries, this sky is beautiful for feelings, finally in the next few hours the heart will start again! All that remains is to be confident and jump in. As far as work is concerned, new contacts will be favoured.

Bull



Dear friends of Taurus, according to Branko’s horoscope, after somewhat turbulent weeks, love will once again be the protagonist of your life. Interesting sky for those who have to make a proposal.

Twins

Dear Gemini, during today, December 27, a meeting could prove to be important, who knows if behind a friendship there may actually be another. As far as work is concerned, avoid controversy and be more available.

Cancer



Dear Cancer, sky that speaks of love today. If you are interested in a person, why don’t you come forward boldly? As for the job, your request will be accepted.

Lion

Dear friends of Leo, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 27 December 2022), this sky is beautiful for those who want to get involved, feelings finally return to make your heart beat, giving you sincere emotions. As far as work is concerned, carefully weigh each request.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, interesting sky if you want to mend a relationship, it’s time to put aside the bad moods and start over on more solid foundations. As far as work is concerned, a call could prove invaluable.

Weight scale

Dear Libra, this sky is beautiful for couples. Between now and the next few months there could be the possibility of planning something important. Work? Your hard work will soon pay off.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2022

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, intriguing sky, your charm will certainly not go unnoticed, so don’t close yourselves!

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, feelings today could take a back seat due to some work issues. However, try to relax and avoid pouring any bad moods on the couple.

Capricorn

Dear friends of Capricorn, finally the serene returns to love! It’s a great time to restore the balance of the couple that has been faltering lately.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope today (Tuesday 27 December 2022), positive stars for feelings. If you are interested in a person, fear not and come forward! As far as work is concerned, more attention is needed.

Fish

Dear Pisces, you want to fall in love and at Christmas you probably met a really nice person… Work creates some anxiety but within a short time you will finally be able to change course.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED