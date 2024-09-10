Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Game mechanics – 90%

History – 84%

Music – 90%

Graphics – 88% Summary A generation of fighting game fans will be celebrating the arrival of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics because it brings together several titles that made history more than two decades ago. Capcom put enough effort into making the gaming experience functional and giving you the feeling of being in front of an arcade. Genre: Fights

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: 12/09/2024

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Fighting games are a unique experience within gaming. Whether you’re being tested against a broken AI or an experienced player, they’ll be looking to bring out the best in you. Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It’s a reminder of a wonderful time when crossovers were possible and outstanding.

When it was announced Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics The first thing I thought was: they’re going to sell us the same thing again for the umpteenth time, however, it had been a while since we had a collection that was only dedicated to those Marvel titles and their various collaborations.

So, this was a kind of generational leap, leaving behind the traditional gameplay of Street Fighter II and moving towards a much more open, spectacular and fast-paced system. I can’t say if it was easier, but it was a different experience.

We started to see very long jumps and characters floating on the screen, specials that covered the entire screen, much more precise combos… Come on, the pretext for these game mechanics in Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It was more than justified, especially since we had a lot of superheroes and these beings weren’t going to jump like Ryu and Ken.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics point by point

The only way to play Marvel vs Capcom 2 again was either illegal or forced to turn on the old console that is now gathering dust (PS2, Xbox, PS3, 360) because backwards compatibility just didn’t work with this title. Fans were just waiting for it to come back in the form of some sort of collection so they would fall for it again.

However, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It’s not just about trying to rescue Marvel vs Capcom 2, but also about reliving the old X-Men games and their clashes against Street Fighter or the legendary Marvel Super Heroes that gave us a glimpse of what Infinity Wars was like in the comics. Even, if you push me, that game with the Infinity Gauntlet and Thanos is not asking anything of the MCU movies.

But the experience doesn’t stop there, the return of the undiluted arcade version of Marvel vs Capcom is also very welcome, not only because it was very entertaining, it had a cast of characters like few others. It was a kind of dream come true because the fighters were not limited to traditional fighting game combatants, there were also heroes beyond our understanding.

The result is a nice, nostalgic collection. And that’s not a complaint at all. These games, which are about to turn 30, marked an era and showed that they were designed for an audience looking for the next step in entertainment in terms of fighting game proposals. Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics That’s what the soul of a gamer needs.

The arrival of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It fills a gap in the niche of nostalgia consumers who cannot live without thinking about the past when graphics sought to be much more spectacular with pixel art than 3D models that did not quite gel or surprise due to their simplicity.

The games that come in this collection could have easily come out in a Capcom Arcade Stadium, but for some reason they didn’t make it… Maybe it was because Disney didn’t want Capcom to distribute again an image of its heroes that already happened. Now, let’s not lose sight of one more detail. This is the almost definitive package that we could have, because there are more X-Men games, but those already belong to Konami and let’s see if they get their act together to revive those titles.

For reasons beyond their control, this release has been delayed in physical format, which will not influence the final rating of this collection at all, but if you can wait a little longer and you are a fan of preservation, the best thing you can do is patience. Come on, it also works in digital format, but it doesn’t hurt to be able to play. Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics at any time without depending on a server connection.

Also, this collection could have been much bigger or maybe smaller. There was even the opportunity to resell Marvel vs Capcom 2 in some other form or facet with HD graphics, but Capcom’s hatred for its users is not that high and it knew how to make this collection one with a lot of value, so much so that you can start with just one game and finish it as many times as you want without fear of getting tired.

What’s special about a collection like this? Are there quality of life changes for each game?

Continuing with the same recipe as the collection that came with the Darkstalkers and other Street Fighter, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics It offers the user all kinds of extras ranging from the most basic to the most in-depth and far-fetched.

First, you can set up your controls so you can either execute moves in a classic way or press a button to do a special. This feature isn’t new, but it works for those who are new to this combat experience.

We also have different filters and side backgrounds for the fights. I mean that these games were designed to be played on 4:3 screens and not 16:9. For that very reason, it is possible to customize the way you play and with very nice little details. The filters can also give an old presentation of the games or, failing that, something more or less neutral for our times.

On the other hand, it is important to note that this series of games does not usually receive patches or radical changes to the games unless the experience is broken and such is the case of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. At the time of publishing this review, no changes of any kind were actually made to the ROM of each of the games present in each collection.

How to be in the pharmacy

At the time of this review, the online section is functional thanks to netcode rollback, the thing is that there aren’t that many users to challenge you by just snapping your fingers, which is a bit sad. But when it was possible, the game worked very well.

Now, everything you already knew about these fighting games is still there. They didn’t change the meta, they didn’t move the players, much less nerf the attacks that lowered more than half of the opponent’s health. If you already knew all this, then the truth is that you only come back for the nostalgia factor and you have to live with that.

Personally, one detail that I really liked about this gaming experience is that it comes with a lot of original art and other files that, while preserved in books, are not bad to have in a shortcut to a video game. Of course, it is not the presentation that we deserve, it is the one that we can have, so enjoy each scanned page and other sketches.

There is also a music section where you can explore all the themes from the games as if it were a very basic playlist on a service like Spotify. I think that, up to this point, this collection fully fulfills its objective of keeping you playing more than one game because all the titles included are certainly remarkable… Add to that that there are also some extras in the form of achievements that will give you medals. You will love that.

Calling a collection of games a re-release would anger more than one person because “they are selling you games again that you should be able to continue enjoying on current platforms” without having to pay for them again. Explaining the changes in formats and the advancement of technology can be a real problem when it comes to preserving video games is not so simple.

A generation of fighting game fans will celebrate the arrival of Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics because it brings together several titles that made history more than two decades ago. Capcom put enough effort into making the gaming experience functional and making you feel like you’re in front of an arcade.

We played Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on PC with a Code provided by a Capcom representative in our region.