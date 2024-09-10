United States|The Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11, 2001 became a turning point in history.

On Wednesday it has been 23 years since the extremist organization al-Qaeda carried out terrorist attacks on the United States. Nearly 3,000 people died in the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington.

President of the United States Joe Biden and vice president, the Democratic presidential nominee Terrible Harris will attend today’s memorial service on the anniversary of the attack in New York.

On the morning of September 11, terrorists flew two hijacked airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, causing the city’s tallest skyscrapers to collapse. The third hijacked plane crashed into the US Department of Defense building at the Pentagon in Virginia, near Washington.

The fourth plane was also on its way to Washington, but it crashed in rural Pennsylvania after passengers tried to fend off the hijackers.

The main architect of the attacks was the Saudi-born leader of al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden. Of the 19 terrorists who carried out the attacks, 15 were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

The attacks deeply shocked the people of the United States and the world. The effect was enhanced by the fact that the collapse of the smoking towers of the World Trade Center was seen live on TV all over the world.

With strikes had immediate consequences for air travel, for example. Security checks at airports around the world became permanently tighter.

In the United States, the terrorist attacks known as 9/11 by date also became a significant turning point in history, defining the new president George W. Bush term of office. For example, the current president of Finland Alexander Stubb has said that 9/11 ended the post-Cold War era of optimism in world politics.

In the same fall of 2001, the United States invaded Afghanistan and overthrew Osama bin Laden in the extremist Islamic Taliban regime. The United States also declared a global war on terrorism, under the guise of which, among other things, the country’s administration received extensive powers to monitor citizens. For example, the United States also tortured prisoners suspected of terrorism.

Another significant consequence of the attacks was the Iraq War. In March 2003, the United States invaded Iraq and overthrew the president Saddam Hussein administration. Although Iraq had no actual connection to the September 2001 terrorist attacks, the Bush administration took advantage of the climate of fear in the United States and claimed that Saddam’s regime had weapons of mass destruction.

Osama bin Laden managed to escape the United States until May 2011. At that time, US intelligence found him in Pakistan, and the terrorist leader was killed after succeeding Bush as president Barack Obama’s in the accepted operation.