Iniu BI-BI64 is a powerbank designed by the company from which it takes its name (purchasable here) who in recent weeks I have had the pleasure of having by my side on every personal outing. Having a phone that is now quite old, I was lucky enough to be able to test to its full potential. Finally today I feel ready to tell you all my impressions regarding this interesting tool, reminding you that in the past we had already told you about other products of the company!

Unboxing and features

Having opened the very normal packaging of the product I found myself in front of the following content:

1x power bank

1x USB-C type cable

1x protective bag

1x instruction and warranty booklet

I don't want to lie to you, the power bank is certainly not the emblem of portability, size is quite important and the thickness is no different. We are talking about 183*89*26.5mm. But after all, what does it matter when you're dealing with a beast of 27,000mAh, with 3 ports, two of which are USB – C respectively from 140W and 45W, and an 18W USB. Just to be clear, this translates into the possibility of quickly charging any smartphone and more give laptops and laptops a charge.

Also a little display it will always provide you with essential information on the status of the powerbank, the output power and the remaining battery life in hours. No more specs, now it's time to move on to my field test!



Iniu BI-BI64, power and speed!

Let's face it, a powerbank it can really make a difference on certain occasions. For example, when you've been away from home for several days, you don't have access to a power outlet and as a result you find yourself with a dry phone and an urgent need for Google Maps. Or, even just to not run dry during an intense day out or during a long work/university study session.

Here Iniu BI-BI64 comes to help, which thanks to its 27,000mAh is able to guarantee more than one charge on virtually any smartphone. Let's take for example an S23 with 5,000mAh available, you will have the possibility to recharge it approximately five times from 0 to 100. Or the sparkling iPhone 15 Pro Max with just under 4,500mAh, which can count 6 charges. In short, I got the point across. But the speed? With the possibility of delivering up to 140W, will take full advantage of the fast charging of smartphones.

For example, my terminal supports up to 45W, and it is recharged in just over an hour and a half with a 4,300mAh battery. Furthermore, since the device has 3 inputs, it is also possible to charge 3 devices simultaneously thanks to intelligent management of the output power. Sore point is that for obvious reasons in this specific case Iniu BI-BI64 it warms up a little. But nothing worrying or alarming. Operation is always guaranteed. Furthermore, as mentioned before, the powerbank also has a display, configurable in two modes. The default mode and the “pro” mode

The difference is very simple, in the pro one you will have various information available in addition to the percentage of battery left in the powerbank. Specifically you will be able to see the output power and the time left in charging hours. This is very useful information for anyone who wants to have a 360-degree view of what is happening while the product is charging.

There isn't much else to talk about, after all when a product does its job perfectly objectionable defects are difficult to findthe. I was also pleasantly surprised by the charging speed of the battery itself which, provided you have a good charger, it promises a full charge in less than two hours, which really makes a difference when you're in a hurry and is also quite impressive considering the size of it. In short, we have an accessory in front of us which is difficult to say no to!