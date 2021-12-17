Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is the video game developed by Choice Provisions of the franchise of Riot games in which we will take a different path from the main saga. Our character will be Ziggs, an expert in hexplosions that to the rhythm of the music it will destroy everything in its path.

A rhythm game may not be the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Riot games, but Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story makes it possible.

But how do you do it? In EarthGamer We are going to tell you what you need to know about this interesting franchise title.

The story of this video game is simple, but functional: Heimerdinger is a clever and clever scientist from the city of Piltover that will see its development plans truncated … by our hands?

That’s right, in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story we will take control of Ziggs, an expert in hexplosions that will destroy the city and attack its citizens with incredible bombs to the rhythm of music.

The rhythmic gameplay of Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

From that moment on, everything we will see in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story it will be playability. This title welcomes us with a tutorial level that will teach us the three basic movements that we will use in our adventure: Jump, Descend and Throw bombs.

We will have to execute these three actions at precise moments of the action to achieve a perfect score and even a combo of 4X which will increase our final score (and hopefully, we will reach platinum).

However, not everything can be so simple in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, since most of the time the screen will be filled with signs and obstacles that we will have to avoid.

In case we collide with any of them, a screen of ‘noise’ (as if we were watching our adventure on an old screen). In it we will not be able to obtain any new gear or earn any points.

To get back to action in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, we will have to use some of the special movements at the precise moment.

The little problems of its mechanics

I’m a fan of rhythm games like The Artful Escape or older ones like Pump it Up! or Muse dash, that’s why I skipped the lack of calibration that does not have Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

Usually, video games of this type allow you to alter the time difference between your controls, the image on the screen and the music. This is something that is needed in these titles in order to achieve the best possible result.

Another serious problem that I noticed in Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story it is the evaluation of ‘destruction’ and of ‘precision of action’. This is a mechanic that does not usually exist in other rhythm video games, since the goal is always precision with the music and not ‘fight against the environment’.

This situation gets worse when you are faced with Heimerdinger in the final boss fights and the screen of the ‘destruction’ of Piltover and the precision of the controls can quickly lead you to defeat.

The accessibility of Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Something that we cannot miss are the accessibility tools it has Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. The first thing is the language, having a video game aimed at a young and child audience in Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish is always appreciated.

In turn, we have visual accessibility options for people with some degree of color blindness, protanopia, deuteranopia and tritanopia.

Similarly, we cannot fail to point out that Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story has only one difficulty mode. If you’re new to rhythm video games, it can be hard to adjust to the way the controls are positioned (which you can’t change).

It’s worth it?

Hextech Maygem: A League of Legends Story is a good video game to pass the time of the franchise of Riot gamesIt’s not a great rhythm title nor does it pretend to be, just expanding the existing universe.

If you are looking for a simple video game and you are a fan of League of Legends, especially from Ziggs or Heimerdinger, this one is perfect for you.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story It is available on Steam, GOG, Epic Games, and Nintendo Switch. This review was done using the PC version via Steam.