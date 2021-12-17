The decision that was made by the game’s developers has not been confirmed. GSC Game World has decided to eliminate the NFT from STALKER 2, therefore the whole question is closed and the game will not be linked to any monetization system of this type.

The game’s developers had initially defended the choice to introduce NFTs related to the game, but the reaction of the most loyal players has been extremely negative. This caused the authors quickly backtracked from their decision.

In the developer statement they explain “Based on the feedback we have received, a decision has been made to cancel any initiative regarding NFTs for STALKER 2“. Furthermore, it is explained that the interests of the users are the priority for the software house.

GSC Game World explains that STALKER 2 really the largest and most complex game ever created by the team, certainly a very important statement on the quality that is expected.

The NFT system was introduced to increase the money available for the development of STALKER 2, a project that despite the big premises does not have particularly large funding, apparently. Furthermore the use of tokens was not intended to change the story or even the gameplay of the game, as this was not about weapons, quests or settings.

The goal was to only deal with items such as gloves, tattoos, skins or badges for multiplayer mode (which will be released as a free update after the single player story). The fact remains that collectible cards will also be available only through the platform DMarket, so not inside the game.

This, as explained by the developers, is a platform that was created exclusively for video games, which works with a system connected to other networks such as Polygon And Solana. We will find out soon if there will be any further updates for STALKER 2, in the meantime we refer you to our dedicated card with all the details.