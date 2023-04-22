













Review: Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – Old School Strategy

Now you can interpret Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp In two ways. The first is very simple, it is a love letter to a series that shone in the Game Boy Advance era and that showed, back then, that the strategy genre was here to stay. The second is that there is no room for new ideas and that this game is a cheap way of not trying something new. Honestly, I prefer to stay with the first option. Because?

The adaptation of the series Advance Wars It does not mean that Nintendo is going to release a third part (hopefully so) or that it is measuring the ground for a reboot of the series. Technically, all they did was give a new opportunity to a group to enjoy a series that could only be enjoyed on a laptop.

Now this is not a simple development. You can see a lot of love and care in giving the series a very particular appearance. It’s not exaggerated, but it’s not serious either, it’s that halfway point where you understand that you’re going to enjoy a very fun and thoughtful experience and I’ll explain why, but first, let’s go for a bit of context of the series.

What is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp about?

The strategy that will never go out of style

The existence of chess, shogi or the same Spanish checkers cover the need to give human beings a board game that makes you think about each step you take and also that of your opponent. It is the strategy in all the extension of the word. Yes, you can take that same experience to video games, but thanks to the miracle of creativity and programming, you can create very interesting proposals such as Super Robot Wars, Fire Emblem or, in this precise case, Advance Wars.

In this series you take the role of a fictional nation that, with its military, must face another nation and defeat it. It is the conflict of the strongest against the weak who must manage strategically to stop the brute force of the opponent. At the time, due to the same hardware limitations, this series was much more entertaining than attractive. Like a good Nintendo game, the key was in the game mechanics.

Source: Nintendo

The series won many fans around the world with solid arguments and it is for that very reason that today we have Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Technically what happened was to keep the original base of how to play and give a new look to the Game Boy Advance video games. The execution is quite good, compact, successful and fully meets its objective of rejuvenating a couple of portable video games without losing their identity.

Be careful, for the standards and the graphic capacity that the Nintendo Switch has, we could have something even more colorful and detailed, however, the most important thing about this release is that these game mechanics remain intact. The graphic goes into the background when an experience like that of Advance Wars takes you to the limit on more than one occasion.

Strategy that makes you think like a commander

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a very clear strategy game: You have a battlefield in which you advance by squares as if it were a board. Being a war game, you have all kinds of soldiers and vehicles at hand to think about your every move. To that you must add that the terrain – although graphically flat – counts if you are on a mountain, forest or in the sea.

You must capture small cities, stop the advance of the enemy, take care of your resources, move your pieces and think that there is always a surprise factor that the enemy is hiding. Now, this is just from the first installment, then the second is unlocked and the experience is expanded even more.

Source: Nintendo

Before starting a battle, you have a good idea of ​​what the enemy is bringing. For example, you know how many cities you must capture or, failing that, what kind of soldiers the enemy brings or the abilities that their commander can activate. As the game progresses, the experience can become much more complex: you start with few units and end up with an entire army deployed on the battlefield.

When going head-to-head, you can see how much damage you can deal to the enemy. It’s not as exaggeratedly accurate as it is in an Xcom, but you can get a slight surprise that you can bring all the units to the attack and it turns out that you didn’t drop anything to the enemy.

There is a challenge, but it is also a more accessible one

It is worth emphasizing that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remaster/remake of some Game Boy Advance games whose game mechanics, although clear, have some elements that could be tiresome if you transfer them as they are to this era of video games. Obviously, the team behind this development kept some mechanics and adjusted others, keeping the spirit of the series.

The movement of the units, the rules, everything related to the offensive and defensive of the video game is much clearer. This helps outsiders feel unprotected from the experience. Obviously, “it’s a vest” to learn which tanks can only attack from afar and take advantage of the helicopters that move soldiers.

Source: Nintendo

Even the instructions you receive at the beginning are very clear or, if you already know it, then you skip them. Let’s say that all those adjustments in the game experience make your games, at least at the beginning, more friendly. When the game is very advanced, you already understand the rigor of having so many enemies on top of you and thinking about all your moves.

When a game of this size manages to cover both the new and the classic fan, it produces great results and that is the most important thing when you bring back a series of this size.

content to throw

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp nothing else is summarized to the original games. Let’s start with the most basic thing, which is to remove the unlockables. As you play, you get a coin which you can spend in a section that is at the beginning of the game and thus you discover all kinds of scenes, videos and more. It is a good incentive for those who like to unlock everything and a good parameter to say “I have 100%”.

On the other hand, multiplayer is a very important piece for this title, because it technically gives the game a life of its own. the community of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp It is almost a fact that it has a very well-defined competitive sector that will surely take advantage of this section both in its strengths and deficiencies, because yes, it is not perfect, especially because of how the Nintendo Switch online game operates.

nintendo font

Likewise, editing maps can make your day go by, especially since the tools at your fingertips are so clear. It’s not like you can make a game completely broken, however, you will find a way to create something that will make things difficult for even the most experienced player.

It seems not, but the Fan Service is also a key piece for this game, especially since the game has many animations that fans will appreciate very much for the quality in which they are presented. If you’re a fan of the characters, I’m sure you’ll be excited, especially when given the opportunity to use abilities.

Should you buy Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

It’s a shame that we didn’t have the chance to get this game a year ago, however, we must also be aware that Nintendo makes its decisions for a reason and it doesn’t do it with intent. What is certain is that players will be very happy that the wait is over and that this is the moment they have been waiting for so long.

Source: Nintendo

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp it was developed with a lot of love. The visual presentation is very dignified and not to mention how the game mechanics were adjusted so that more people can enjoy one of the funniest strategy series in video games. This is a game that every Nintendo Switch owner should try sometime, especially since it preserves two titles that are very difficult to play today.

We played Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by a Nintendo representative in our region.