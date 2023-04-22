Forward “Khimki” Sadygov said that he needs 100 thousand rubles a month for life

The forward of the Khimki football club, playing in the Russian Premier League (RPL), Ilya Sadygov, named the monthly amount he needed for a comfortable life. Athlete’s words leads “Sport Express”.

“I think that in Moscow you can easily live on 100 – a maximum of 200 thousand rubles. If you don’t make expensive purchases and don’t squander, of course, ”said the 22-year-old football player.

Khimki is 15th in the Russian Championship standings. The team has three wins, five draws and 15 losses. Sadigov has been a member of the team since 2021. In the 2022/2023 season, the striker entered the field in 16 matches and scored one goal.

In November last year, the Russian goalkeeper of Bayer Andrey Lunev named the amount for a comfortable life in Germany. “If you do not count the cost of a communal apartment and so on, then 150-200 thousand rubles. To live normally, to have something to eat at home, to go somewhere, ”said the footballer.