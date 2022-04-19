The Big Brother Brasil (BBB) ​​prize of R$ 1.5 million is one of the reasons that attract participants to stay confined in the most guarded house in the country. However, observing the trajectory of some, it is possible to see that only the amount paid in cash may not be enough to leave the profession and take advantage of momentary opportunities, as some did.

Rodrigo Cowboy, Dhomini Ferreira and Max Porto are examples of champions who revealed that they lost all the prize won on the reality show after bad financial decisions.

+ Check out 3 strategies used by brands in the BBB that can help your e-commerce

With that in mind, Samuel Torres, investment analyst and financial advisor at Onze, a fintech for financial health and private pensions, analyzed some ways to make the current value of the prize, of R$ 1.5 million, yield to the point of not needing more a fixed job.

“First of all, it is worth noting that the purchasing power of the amount paid today is infinitely less than the amount given 11 years ago (last time the award was updated). This is due to the inflation accumulated in the period. For the prize to be equivalent to that of 2010, for example, the amount paid to the winner in the current edition should be approximately R$ 3.1 million”, says Samuel.

Even so, in general and taking into account the average standard of living of the population, the analyst says that it is possible to abandon fixed work and ensure a comfortable life in the future with R$ 1.5 million in the account. But this, of course, is accompanied by a good financial education and investments.

For example, assuming that the winner is 30 years old today and lives for another 60 years, with a real return (discounted for inflation) net of Income Tax of 4.25% per year, this person could spend about R$ 5,789 per month until the last day of his life.

Still within this assumption, if the winner knew that he wants to have, for example, R$ 10 thousand of income in retirement, he could spend R$ 922 thousand at once and guarantee this income from the age of 60.

On the other hand, assuming that this person has another source of income so that he can invest the premium and manage to keep the investment intact until he is 50 years old, he could live until he is 90 years old, spending about R$ 15 thousand per month.

It is worth remembering that, in a scenario where the winner knows that he will leave the money invested for so long, he can take a little more risk to obtain a little greater profitability. Assuming a net return of Income Tax and discounting inflation of 5% per year, the monthly income from the age of 60 would already rise to R$ 19 thousand.

“The conclusion is that no award lasts without financial education and good administration. The best way is to make a good financial planning, choose the right investments (according to your profile and investment term) and think about the long term, after all, small increases in profitability over many years make significant changes and guarantee a greater amount down the road”, concludes Samuel.

